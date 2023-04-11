The Hudson Board of Education will start planning for capital projects in three schools after its $29 million referendum passed on Tuesday, April 4.
The board voted at its Monday, April 10, meeting to have Superintendent Nick Ouellette begin negotiating a contract for the projects with Bray Architects, who the district has been working with through the referendum process. That contract will be brought to the board for final approval.
The first question, regarding the $8 million operational referendum, failed. The board discussed working with School Perceptions to conduct a survey, “post mortem,” on the thoughts of voters.
“It would be foolish of us to not survey twice,” board member Rob Brown said. “It’s important for us to understand why the public did not support the operational referendum now, especially as it's fresh in their minds. Then take that information, do our planning and go back out to survey.”
Board treasurer Heather Logelin echoed Brown’s thoughts. Since the results were unexpected, Logelin said she feels it important to ask voters why the question failed. This information could then inform how the board moves forward, should that be with an additional survey in September after the board knows what the state funding will look like.
Public comment
Racism continued issue
Parent’s of a Hudson student spoke to the school board about the issue of ongoing racism in buildings throughout the district.
“Racism is a heavy topic,” the mother said. Though it’s been an issue in previous years, “this year it's just something you can’t ignore.”
Though both parents spoke in admiration of their conversations with staff, the issues go beyond dealing with the individual incidents with individual students.
The district has a blindside to racism, she said, finishing her comments with some of the things students have said to her child in passing.
“We want to plead with you. Please,” the student’s father said. He asked for a clear way of reporting racism to be established, which is underway. He asked for a clear and defined anti-racism policy that speaks to disciplinary action; teaching faculty and students about behavior; and creating a parent and student collective to speak to these issues more directly.
The parents said they are not the only family who have experienced racism in the district. Behind them, a few parents raised their hands, affirming this comment.
Lacrosse
The Hudson Lacrosse Association has had 15 years of success. Now, the Wisconsin Athletic Association has sanctioned lacrosse as a high school sport and the community of lacrosse-lovers in Hudson are hoping the district will embrace it.
Currently, the Hudson Lacrosse Association has 250-300 players each year, about 100 of which are high school age – 10 youth teams and four high school teams.
“We are here for support,” high school lacrosse coordination for the Hudson Lacrosse Association Mike Miller said about the collaboration they hope to see with the Hudson School District. “We are optimistic about the opportunity.”
Quick hits
Carrie Whitacre has served the Hudson School District for nine years. She was not re-elected to serve another term on the board, so the Monday meeting was her last. Her fellow board members spoke in high regards of her service, thoughtfulness, humor and dedication.
Heather Logelin and Megan Rozowski will be sworn in, or resworn in, to the school board at the upcoming work session on Monday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m.
School food service prices will increase by, at most, 10 cents. At least, there will be no increase, depending on the type of service and the location. These increases are the least possible to comply with regulations.
