Hudson’s boys soccer team earned a landmark victory at the WIAA Division 1 state championships in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Hudson earned its first-ever win in a WIAA state tournament, defeating Verona 1-0 in Thursday’s state semifinals. Hudson will face top-seeded Marquette in the Division 1 state championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It was Marquette that defeated Hudson in the semifinals of the 2020 state tournament.
Hudson went into Thursday’s game with an 0-10-1 all-time record in state boys soccer tournament games. Thursday’s win elevated Hudson’s season record to 17-2-2.
Thursday’s game was expected to be low scoring. Verona hasn’t given up a goal since September, winning its past 10 games on shutouts. The goal scored by Hudson was the 11th given up by Verona all season, while Verona has scored 100 goals in its 21 games.
Hudson’s Noah Bekemeyer scored the game’s only goal, 2:03 into the second half. An incredible effort by Hudson’s Darren Chukel made the goal happen. Chukel made a run down the left side of the field, spinning past the last Verona defender. Chukel snapped off a shot. The Verona keeper was able to get his left hand on the shot, but it trickled past him. As the ball was rolling toward the goal line, Bekemeyer closed in, tapping the ball into the goal before a Verona defender could knock it away.
Verona dominated possession in the rest of the second half, but Hudson built a fortress around senior goalkeeper Lucas Biederman. Verona had a number of corner kicks, but the Raiders defended them by clearing the ball out of danger.
Hudson started the game by sending an early message that the Raiders were there to win. Hudson scored a goal off a corner kick nine minutes into the game, but Chukel’s rifled shot off a corner kick was waved off because of offsides.
The winning goal was the product of a calculated risk by the Hudson coaches. At halftime, they decided to start the second half with an extra attacker up top. That attacker was Chukel.
“He’s one of our key guys,” Hudson coach Steve Sollom said. “He makes things happen,”
After the goal, Hudson went into a defensive lineup and the Raiders made it work.
“We defended for our lives for the last 38 minutes. It seemed like three hours,” Sollom said.
Sollom said facing Marquette will be a big task, as Marquette is the top-seeded team in the state and is ranked in the top five teams in the nation. He said the Raiders can find inspiration in their game in the state semifinals last year, when Marquette only led 1-0 at halftime.
