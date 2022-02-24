The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual “Meet the Candidates” event on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

About 40 people gathered to listen to candidates pitch themselves and their priorities.

Hudson 'Meet the Candidates' questions What will be your top three priorities if elected and why? How do your priorities specifically impact Hudson businesses and tourism? What is your vision for the Hudson area? Infrastructure in Hudson is in critical condition and required improvements are not fiscally possible with the current budget. Please explain how this happened, what strategies you would implement besides raising taxes to alleviate the current crisis, and how would you ensure we do not find ourselves in the same situation in the future. Divisiveness was one of the top answers to “what issues are our community facing” in our annual Chamber survey. How do you propose to tackle that issue? According to the 2021 Chamber survey, two of the issues facing our businesses is housing and transportation. If elected, what will you do to support the community in these areas? The following is the current policy regarding Public comments at Common Council meetings: “Public comments will not be taken during the Council meeting on any agenda item that is not listed under comments or as a Public Hearing. If you have comments on an agenda item please contact your council representative and/or the mayor to provide your input prior to the meeting.” Do you embrace this policy and why? How do you propose this policy allows for adequate and fair discourse on issues impacting the community?

Director of the Hudson YMCA Chris Kost led the conversation, first asking questions of the two candidates for mayor – incumbent Mayor Rich O’Connor and Liz Malanaphy.

Each candidate was provided an opportunity to introduce themselves, their experience, history in Hudson and touch on important issues. This was followed by a series of questions. Here are the candidates and some of the points they brought up throughout the evening:

To hear the responses in full, a recording of the evening is available for viewing on River Channel’s YouTube.

Mayor

Rich O’Connor

Incumbent Mayor O’Connor moved to Hudson in 1999. He raised his three kids in the community, sending them through Hudson schools.

He spent his opening two minutes thanking the staff at the city of Hudson for the work they do, especially during the last two years, managing COVID-19.

O’Connor outlined his three top priorities as taxation, health care and public safety.

The country is suffering from the largest inflation rate since the 1980s, he said. It’s difficult to live within the means.

O’Connor wants to keep taxes below the cost of living, making sure residents can afford to be in their houses and stay in the community they call home.

The construction of the new Hudson Physicians facility was another priority of O’Connor’s. Having a health campus in Hudson will bring extensive resources to the community; an asset for residents in having accessibility to health care, but it also draws visitors into the community.

Another theme for O’Connor was public safety.

“Keeping citizens safe is top priority,” he said.

O’Connor has proposed that much of the incoming COVID-19 recovery funding be used to light city parking lots and darker areas of downtown.

Additionally, O’Connor had a vision for Lakefront Park and parts of it are coming to fruition with the anticipated construction of a new boat launch. He hopes, if re-elected, to continue promoting that vision.

In the annual chamber survey, residents identified divisiveness as a top issue facing the Hudson community. Kost asked each candidate how they would propose we address this.

O’Connor noted his Golden Rule initiative, which he said was a start.

“We can disagree without hating each other,” he said.

Liz Malanaphy

“A cool thing I’ve realized through the arts,” Malanaphy said, “is the creative process can be used to solve a lot of different problems.”

She referenced brainstorming, listening and working together as avenues of the artistic process and problem solving.

Malanaphy’s top priority is listening. She wants to make sure all voices are heard.

A second priority for her is the library. She wants to find a solid funding source, once and for all, as this has been an ongoing issue. It speaks to quality, she said. “Everyone can go to the library.”

It provides a vital resource in our community.

Transportation was a final priority Malanaphy discussed. For those who may not have cars, it's important to have an option for them in this community.

Malanaphy was asked about the divisiveness witnessed by the community.

The Golden Rule is myopic, she said. It brings the focus back to one's self, as how you treat others being how you want to be treated.

“This divisiveness, it’s not just about tolerating others' viewpoints,” she said. “We aren’t seeking out people who are different from us.”

This led into her response to a question about how public comment is run at council meetings. Currently, public comments will not be taken that address agenda items and contact must be made with council and the mayor prior.

Malanaphy expressed that the issues that arose where public comments became long winded, time-consuming and contentious were the result of a deeper issue. Maybe community members were not feeling heard, she said.

“We need to realize our full potential with leadership,” she said.

District 3

Paul Deziel

Deziel introduced himself by saying, “I’m a person of faith, and I’m a person of integrity.”

He outlined some of his priorities, the first being road improvements. With the incoming federal relief funds, he believes this a great opportunity to remedy the decreasing road quality around town.

Library funding was another priority, suggesting the tax burden be placed on the county as opposed to the city.

Deziel noted how he feels the diversity committee has been a great addition to Hudson and that he hopes to see it continue to work toward making Hudson a welcoming city for all.

In September, Hudson was hit by a storm. Trees were down. Roads closed. The library was damaged. The community that responded after the storm with support, cleaning streets and offering hands to those impacted by the damage. This is the type of community Deziel envisions for Hudson.

“We need to be in this together, Hudson,” he said.

Joy Knudson

For 30 years, Knudson has lived in her home in District 3.

“I want to help foster a sense of belonging for everyone,” she said, with an emphasis on focusing on our similarities instead of differences.

Public safety is one of Knudson’s top priorities. She admires the work of the Hudson Police Department and would advocate to continue to support them in their needs.

Controlling spending was a theme Knudson discussed throughout the evening. As Knudson has experience running a business, she knows she brings that perspective to the table.

“We don’t want to look at our businesses as paying the bill,” but rather hopes to partner with them, she said.

She hopes to strike a balance between spending on things the city needs and spending money on the things the city wants.

“I want to keep Hudson affordable by keeping taxes affordable,” she said.

Tending to parks and enhancing infrastructure is another top priority of Knudson.

Unopposed

Two candidates are running unopposed in their districts. Mike Kennedy is running for District 4 and incumbent Bill Alms is running for re-election in District 2. Both candidates were provided a few minutes to introduce themselves. With the little time remaining, they did not respond to any further questions.