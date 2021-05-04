HUDSON -- Hudson observed Arbor Day on Saturday, May 1, at Williams Parks.
The celebration included the planting of three oak trees to Hudson’s most diverse canopied park, Hudson Urban and Forestry Board Vice Chair Ken Holman said.
Attendees also took a tour of the newly completed EP Rock Tree Trek. The EP Rock trek is the fifth in Hudson. The Tree Treks throughout town provide self-guided tours of different tree species in the city, providing information on names, maturity, common traits and botanical and historical facts.
