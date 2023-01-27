It was an evening of recognition, humor and, for better or worse, a few unscripted moments. The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau hosted its annual award banquet at Tattersall Distilling and Events Center in River Falls on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Around 200 people attended as representatives from their Hudson businesses. They drank cocktails, caught up with old friends and enjoyed an evening celebrating their fellow community members and 70 years of the chamber.
The evening’s program was brilliantly begun by retired Star-Observer reporter Meg Heaton, who spoke of the greatness of the Hudson business scene over the last 70 years with the Chamber of Commerce.
“The chamber and I unfortunately are the same age. And looking out at all of you, the organization is not showing its age at all,” Heaton said. “I think that that’s sort of the secret to the chamber’s success over the years. The ability to grow and change in service to not just what the members needed, but to what all of us in Hudson needed.”
Chamber awards
Nominations were submitted by chamber members in each category and selected by the chamber board. Businesses were selected based on staying power, response to adversity, innovative products and services, business philosophy and contributions to the community.
Chamber Member of the Year
For his four years of dedication to the execution of the Hudson Tour of Homes, his help with the chamber’s move to its new location and his constant support of the work of the chamber, Tim Foster was presented with this year’s chamber member of the year award. Foster currently presides as the chair of the Town of Hudson board.
Small Business of the Year
In 2017, Jonesy's Local Bar and Grill was granted a liquor license, opening its doors not only to serve food and drinks, but serve as a beacon of the community. The staff at Jonesy’s has continued to pour support into the people in the Hudson community through charity meat raffles, volunteering and fundraising for high school sports, and taking care of its own however they can.
Jonesy’s relationship with the Hudson community is symbiotic. When the bar and grill receives unwavering support, they “give back five fold.”
Large Business of the Year
Started in Hudson, Anderson Corporation, currently headquartered across the river in Bayport, Minnesota, received the award for large business of the year. Founded as a lumber company in 1903, Anderson Corporation has expanded to become the nation’s industry leader in new residential, home improvement and light commercial building segments.
With 13,000 employees across the United States and about 6,000 just in the St. Croix Valley, Anderson Corporation does its due diligence when giving back to the communities it’s in. Just in 2022, the corporation provided $5 million to nonprofits in the corporation’s communities.
Manufacturer of the Year
The 100 percent employee owned Ciranda was presented with the manufacturer of the year award.
“Community involvement is the foundation of its culture,” Jacob Skramstad with Cardinal Glass said as he presented the award.
Through employee donation match programs, paid time off for volunteering and more, Ciranda has been around for nearly 30 years, supporting the community as it grows.
“Ciranda is honored to call Hudson home,” Emma Nelson, Ciranda quality assurance specialist said as she accepted the award on behalf of her company.
Community Volunteer of the Year
A well deserved recognition was presented to Chris Kost who has been the executive director of the YMCA in Hudson for nearly 8 years. His list of volunteer involvement is far too long to list in full, but it includes Hudson Daybreak Rotary, the Hudson School District Mental Health Advisory Committee, the Golden Rule initiative and more.
Marie Blakeman Award
Clarence “Buck” Malick was the humblest of recipients. Despite his depth of experience, intelligence and commitment, Malick was short and sweet with his acceptance, giving all due credit to his wife, Linda, and swiftly exiting the stage.
With a degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a law degree from Harvard, Malick has spent his years working with the Navy Civil Engineer Corps; participating in the local bird club, Tropical Wings, Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks; volunteering with FFA, the Hudson Area Library; representing on the school board, the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors and so much more.
The award, described by previous Marie Blakeman award winner John Potter, is one to recognize “a life well lived.”
Judging from the standing ovation for Malick and the never-ending list of accomplishments, I think it’s a fair to say he is more than deserving of the recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.