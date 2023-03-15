President of the Hudson Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau Mary Claire Olson Potter has been nominated for a Governor’s Tourism Award in the service excellence category. The Governor’s Tourism Awards recognize individuals and organizations that turn big dreams into exceptional results, leaving a lasting impact on Wisconsin's tourism industry.
Olson Potter is invited to join in the events and award ceremony in Green Bay March 12-14.
The Governor’s Tourism Awards recognition breakfast Tuesday morning highlights the hard work and achievements of each nominee. Tourism’s biggest fan, Governor Tony Evers, will share remarks and take photos with the nominees for each category.
Awards recipients will be announced at the Governor’s dinner and awards celebration on Tuesday evening. Recipients are selected by a committee made up of members of the Wisconsin Council on Tourism and Wisconsin Arts Board. The awards dinner is always a highlight of WIGCOT and this year special guest John McGivern, known for his Emmy-award winning work on John McGivern’s Main Streets and Around the Corner with John McGivern on PBS, wil host.
Olson Potter has also been appointed to the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Executives as a director of the Advisory Board. Serving on this board will add to WCCE’s credibility as the no.1 professional development organization for local chamber of commerce professionals in the great state of Wisconsin. Olson Potter has been elected to serve two consecutive two-year terms, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
