The Hudson city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 21, hosted a public hearing for the zoning ordinance rewrite of the downtown overlay district.
The rewrite is part of the city’s overall zoning code update project. The amendments included are intended to simplify language, consolidate repetitions and to improve the review processes of developments for better efficiency.
The ordinance includes rewriting chapters 255-17.1 through 255-17.10. These chapters assess the downtown overlay district and have revised areas concerning purpose and intent, jurisdiction, definitions, design review committee composition, activities, exemptions, certificate of design review process, minimum submission requirements, architectural standards and administration.
The hearing included concerns on design standards, permit utilization, the Americans with Disabilities Act and parking.
The council will further assess this ordinance in their next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Other items that were discussed were Hudson city deer management and improving the sidewalks in the downtown area.
The council is considering ways to tackle the deer population in the western Wisconsin area. Ideas of reimbursement for local deer hunters were discussed.
Council member Randy Morissette II ended the meeting with wanting to better the state of the sidewalks in the downtown area, from Vine to Commercial streets for the public works committee.
The next city council meeting will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 505 Third St. The meetings are also available to watch online on YouTube on the River Channel’s profile.
