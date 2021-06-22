HUDSON -- The council approved bids for remodel work on city hall Monday night in a meeting that was cut down due to technological issues.
The city had difficulties connecting its Zoom feature in what was set to be one of the final meetings with that remote option. As a result, agenda items discussing city use of resources and a request to make Hudson a Second Amendment Sanctuary city were postponed to the mid-July meeting.
The council did move forward with the next step of planned city hall renovation work. Work was planned as part of the 2021-2022 capital improvement plan. The money came from bonding so it will have to be used at some point, City Administrator Aaron Reeves said.
Bids came in $60,000 under the initial cost estimate. Savings will go into a contingency, and later be evaluated for other potential projects.
The total approved project total is $510,450.
The work will include basic maintenance to extend the building’s life, as well as improvements to building security and moving the server and IT offices. The council chambers will also be updated with improved technology and formal seating.
All work is set to be completed by September, if not sooner.
Bids were approved unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.