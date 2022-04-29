The Hudson High School Class of 1982 will celebrate its 40th anniversary.
A reunion will be held on July 30 on the St. Croix Cruise Lines Grand Duchess. The class devotes the reunion to raising scholarship funds for Hudson High School.
Tickets are $40. All class of '82 folks are invited to email Hudsonhs1982@gmail.com for more details.
