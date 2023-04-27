Hudson clean up 2023

The group determined the lay of the land -- who would head to what places to clean up. 

On a windy morning down by the St. Croix River, a team of volunteers gathered to clean up downtown. Members of the Hudson Home and Garden Club and the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau picked up trash on Thursday, April 27, up and down First and Second Streets, making sure to steer clear of the flooding. 

Hudson clean up group

The Hudson Home and Garden Club, the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau and other Hudsonites gathered at Lakefront Park. 

With donated bags from Hop and Barrel Brewing, repurposed for this garbage collection-a-thon, the group made lots of progress. 

