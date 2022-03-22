In November, the council approved a transportation study. Alderperson Sarah Bruch asked City Administrator Aaron Reeves at the March 21 Hudson Common Council meeting for an update on the progress of that study, which will lead to the application of grant money for a transportation service in Hudson.
Though there are still a lot of question marks, there are a few things known for sure.
Transportation service will be available for all, right off the bat.
The local cost commitment for maintaining the program will be low.
If things continue on track, the program should be up and running by the end of this year.
“There’s a lot going on, but there always was,” Reeves said about the Hudson transportation study.
In order to apply for the federal funds allocated by the state, Hudson had to conduct a study, which is underway. It is anticipated to be completed by June.
There are a few unknowns, contingent on final census releases and alterations to grant applications, but things are on track.
When looking into this transportation program, a few things were accounted for, including supply chain delays.
‘The process to actually get the vehicles through the federal program is delayed, because everything is delayed right now,” Reeves said.
“There’s a whole lot going on with this, but the Mayor has stressed this is a priority for the city.”
Reeves also noted that with the way things are going, Hudson may end up with a more robust service than initially anticipated.
Relief funding
$1.5 million of Hudson’s federal relief funding will be allocated to public safety. The finance committee recommended council approve the following public safety distribution of funds:
$23,000 for emergency siren relocation.
$250,000 traffic cameras and additional downtown lighting
$125,000 fire department Turnout Gear
Alderperson Paul Deziel made a motion to be open to reconsider where the money comes from
A final approval to council will come before funds are spent. Administration was asking for approval to move forward with cost research.
EMS funds
Alderperson Bill Alms met with the Joint Fire Board. The group discussed the possible reallocation of the just under $800,000 remaining EMS funds, which potentially were going to be split between the involved municipalities.
However, Alms brought an alternative option to the council table from his fire board meeting. Rather than redistribute the funds to municipalities, reallocate the money to fire safety, which benefits all the municipalities involved.
The council voted to inquire with the participating municipalities, like the North Hudson and Troy, about putting the remaining funds towards imminent capital costs of fire safety, like fire truck purchases, etc.
Infrastructure grants
After receiving word that a grant application from last October for Carmichael Road and Vine Street projects was not approved by WisDOT, City Engineer Dean Chamberlain and his staff asked for feedback from the state department.
“That seemed to not make sense,” Chamberlain told the council. WisDOT does not explain its “behind the curtain” decision making process, he continued.
City staff have been operating with the understanding that urban grant funding was distributed on merit, including things like the number of vehicles or pedestrians impacted by the project.
After further clarification, they found out that is only the second step. Applications have to pass through a different step first.
Each municipality is actually on an account. WisDOT allocates a certain amount of money into each “account” for each fund cycle. The Hudson fund balance is too low to be awarded grants for these projects. Chamberlain was told there is only about $150,000 in Hudson’s account right now.
He’s working on finding out.
In the meantime, council approved the necessary changes to the 2022-26 federal infrastructure bill strategy.
