The Hudson Common Council is moving toward purchasing hybrid vehicles when the city has to replace cars.

At the Dec. 6 meeting, the council approved a hybrid vehicle for the police department. Later in the meeting, the council OK’d a regular gas-powered vehicle for the fire department.

Council member Sarah Bruch pushed the issue, showing that the city could achieve at least a $3,500 fuel savings per year based on gas at $2.75 per gallon and use of 343 gallons per year.

She said that over seven and a half years that savings would be $26,250.

Quick hits... Hudson City Council Dec. 6 Hudson firefighter Jim Frye was honored by state Rep. Shannon Zimmerman as the First Responder of the Year for Zimmerman’s district. The legislator presented Frye with a plaque and a flag that was flown over the state Capitol.

Following a closed session for a performance review, the council approved a 0.7% salary increase for City Administrator Aaron Reeves effective Jan. 1. This puts his salary at $150,064.

“It makes financial sense to me,” she said.

Bruch noted that surveys have shown Hudson residents want the city to adapt environmentally resilient measures.

“This is an easy way we can deliver to our residents what they have asked us to do,” she said.

Police Chief Geoff Willems said, “I am not at all opposed to trying it.”

The police vehicle will cost $6,000 more for the hybrid model.It can be serviced at the local Ford dealership as other police vehicles are. The car will not be ready for use until May or June.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves said the initial higher cost would be offset from an undesignated savings account, with the savings over the years used to replenish the account.

The savings would not be the same for a fire department vehicle, according to Fire Chief Scott St. Martin.

The fire vehicles do not idle for long periods of time as police vehicles do, he said.

The council approved a gas-powered vehicle for the fire department.

After the vote, Bruch said she wants the city to “ultimately move toward electric vehicles.”

Reeves said going forward when the city asks the council for a new vehicle, it will provide a hybrid option for consideration.

Council vacancies

The council discussed ideas for filling vacancies in the future.

A vote to appoint someone to fill the vacancy of Jim Webber represent District 3 failed at a recent meeting, after it failed to get four-fifths of council members to approve it.

Some suggestions included a lottery and establishing parameters for situations that would require a special election.

“I really like putting parameters around the election,” council member Bill Alms said.

“The cleanest way is to have a special election,” Randy Morrissette II said. “It should be the people in the district who make the decision.”

Alms and Morrissette voted against the recent appointment.

Reeves said a proposal would be brought back to the council.

“We can just clean these things up,” he said. “I think having a policy in place would be helpful.”