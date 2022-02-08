It was no surprise to see the Ethics Code on the Hudson Common Council agenda, Monday, Feb. 7. Council members discussed its future, voting to inquire with outside parties for a redraft.

Quick hits... Hudson Council Feb. 7 The council went into closed session. Upon returning they voted to inquire with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation about a meeting to discuss the council's concerns with the Highway 35 project as outlined by the city engineer.

The Hudson Royal Ambassadors addressed the council, thanking them and the community of Hudson for their support. Since being crowned in July, they’ve had a joyful time representing the community, volunteering at events and attending neighboring community parades.

Since 2018, the city of Hudson has been recognized as a Wisconsin Bird City , in conjunction with Tropical Wings, a local non-profit organization. May 14 was proclaimed as World Migratory Bird Day by the mayor.

The mayor formally recognized Michael Elwood for his Eagle Scout standing and accomplishments as a young man of the Hudson community. Upon graduating from high school, Elwood intends to attend a four-year college and follow in his grandfather’s and great grandfather's footsteps by joining the military.

Robert Staebell resigned from the Police and Fire Commission. The mayor’s appointment of Karl Olson was approved by the council.

Maggie Westmoreland was approved for hire as an administrative assistant and election specialist.

Council member Sarah Bruch asked that the council “spend some significant time on reviewing and revising” the code, particularly its administrative function.

This section of the code deems the Finance Committee responsible for sitting as the Ethics Committee should a complaint arise.

Bruch brought forward the proposal that an independent and impartial board of ethics be formed. This board would make a recommendation that would be brought back to council.

Council member Randy Morrissette II offered a motion to bring on an outside professional to revise and draft an Ethics Code.

In agreement with this proposal, Bruch noted it would truly be “honoring that impartiality” aspect she is keen on.

The council voted to inquire with a neutral party about revising and drafting the code.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves noted that as a part of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, there may be an attorney available to assist with this type of request.

“This is the first step,” Bruch said about addressing the Ethics Code.

There was no dissent on the issue from the council.

Building inspector

Council member Paul Deziel expressed appreciation for the work of Building Inspector David Gray as the annual report was approved by council.

In 2021, Gray issued 414 building permits with a total of 3,436 inspections. Between 2012 and 2019, permits did not exceed 375.

The construction value was almost $43 million.

“A look back on 2021 would not be complete without remembering the long overdue maintenance and Council Chamber improvements at City Hall or the windstorm of Sept. 16-17,” Gray’s report said. “The City Hall improvements are substantially completed, but the library repairs will likely take a good portion of 2022 to complete due to the long lead times on the windows and other building materials.”

According to projections from Gray, 2022 may be the year the City of Hudson runs out of buildable one- and two-family lots.

“With the shortage of land, developers are looking closer at underdeveloped or run-down properties and teardowns will become more popular,” Gray writes. “I can think of 10 buildings currently slated for demolition in 2022, or shortly thereafter, to make way for new developments. The landscape will be changing in Hudson and may be in places you didn’t anticipate.”