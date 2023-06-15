Hot dogs are only so appealing to Daniel Riabovol, 3, when there are Cheetos around. Slices of meat from the cheese platter and a juice box will do just fine for dinner.

When there’s a park to play on and friends to meet and bubbles to blow, Daniel can’t be held back from all of that fun. Can you blame him?

The Riabovols, Stearneys and I gathered at Weitkamp Park in May, just as the weather was getting warm enough for t-shirts, sandals and grilling.

A pristine picnic spread of Ukrainian delicacies, like super spicy mustard, paired with classic American treats like hot dogs covered the picnic table.

I was not brave enough for the mustard, but Yeva Riabavol, 9, sure was.

Orange Cheeto dust coated Daniel’s fingertips.

Since moving to North Hudson, Daniel has been practicing his English, learning to ride a bike with training wheels and meeting new friends at daycare.

He’s grown and settled into life here in Wisconsin with his family after they fled Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia began its decimating attacks. At just two years old, Daniel had lived in more countries than he had years of life by the time the family made it to Wisconsin to meet their generous hosts – Michael and Beverly Stearney.

Letter: Thank you, Hudson On June 18, it will be 10 months since our Riabovol family joined the small, beautiful, cozy community of Hudson. It would not be so if such kind and sympathetic people did not live in it. From the first days of our stay here, we were surrounded by attention, warmth and care, and the feeling that our family was rewarded for the hard trials and long wanderings that led us here. T he first who gave us hope for a brighter future were our great friends Michael and Beverly Stearney, who started a new chapter in the life of our family – life in America. They offered to share their house with us and since that time we have been neighbors and best friends. For our children, they have become the second grandparents, whom they miss so much in this difficult time. For this we will be grateful to them all our lives. It's hard to even imagine how many people responded and helped our family. We were provided with everything we needed, from ordinary household items to cars, gift cards and toys for the children. So many gifts were given to our family for the first Christmas in the USA. Once again, we want to say a big thank you to everyone and name at least some of our good friends. Andy and Mary Munson of Munson Plumbing in New Richmond, who recognized Sergey’s skills as a plumber and were willing to accommodate his developing language skills so he could launch his career. Tom and Brenda Laska of ICC Restoration and Cleaning Services Woodbury, whose donation of a used car allowed Elena to get a job and Daniel to be able to attend the childcare center. The Hudson chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO), for introducing Elena to the community and for their help with a grant application for new cell phones. Special thanks to Georgia, Brenda, Barbara and Nancy. Dr. David Kell and the people at Kell Dental Arts who provided free checkups and minor dental work for Sergey and Elena. Pastor Kendra Grams and the faith community at First Presbyterian—ever caring, ever generous. We have not met, but please know that your gift and gas cards were received and appreciated. The good people from Thrivent who were always there at the right time with just the thing we needed, whether it was tires or a turkey. The shirts you gave to us say “Live Generously,” and you surely do. Mrs. Domeier, Mrs. Hanlon, Mrs. Hambleton and all the staff at North Hudson Elementary School for helping Yeva be happy and successful. Hannah Coyle and the Star-Observer for bringing our family’s story to the community in such a caring and compassionate way. So much kindness and generosity followed. Tom Vogler at Superior Carpet Cleaning for making the old cars look like new again. All the neighbors on our little cul de sac at Sommers Point North who have been so friendly and welcoming. Neighbors like Amy Koehler and Melissa Ostlund, who gave Yeva rides to school all winter, Susanna and Scott Snyder, who took Yeva to Madison to get her state art award, and Anna Nolan, a fellow Ukrainian and longtime resident of Hudson who has been a helpful and wonderful friend to our family. Friends and neighbors like Judith, Betsy, Angela, Lisa Marie, Tina and so many others-- you know who you are—who kept the donation bin on the porch filled with toys, books, linens, clothes, shoes and other surprises for the children. - Elena, Sergey, Yeva and Daniel Riabovol

Daniel is full of humor. He’s independent, confident and friendly. He warmed up to me quickly. Once you’re in his sights, you’ll have no choice but to indulge him in his adventures, like racing down the slides or pushing him on the swings.

Daniel’s older sister, Yeva, has made spectacular progress on her English since moving to North Hudson and attending North Hudson Elementary. Her parents, Elena and Sergey, have also made great strides in one of the biggest challenges that faced them in their new home – the new language.

Yeva is an artist. She has an extraordinary talent for creating and imagining. She takes piano lessons from Beverley. Her favorite song to play is Jingle Bells, even when it’s 70 degrees and just weeks from summer.

Yeva, just like Daniel, is quick to warm up to new friendships. She’s charismatic, kind and has a contagious laugh. The sight of summer is bittersweet for Yeva. Her new friend from school is moving, but undoubtedly, she’ll have no problem making more friends.

Sergey is a quiet presence. He began English classes at Chippewa Valley Technical College in River Falls last year when the family was given a car from a generous community member. The vehicle enabled him to begin looking for work as well. A talented plumber, Sergey found himself a gig with Munson Plumbing, despite not yet being fluent in English.

Through this job, he has worked on large projects, including being contracted with Munson to work on a Habitat for Humanity project in New Richmond at the Rich River Way site.

Michael, in addition to hosting the Riabovols, is an active volunteer for the St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity and sits on the executive committee.

“If I could ever build a Habitat house for this family, my life would be complete,” Michael said.

Unfortunately, despite his mastered craft, English will be a barrier to advancing Sergey’s career. There are a number of licensing requirements to become fully certified as a plumber in the U.S. – paperwork and testing that involve knowing English.

But Sergey, too, has made progress in language learning.

Before a second generous community member donated the family another car, Elena was taking online English classes and watching Daniel during the day. Since they have had two cars, Elena has started working at a daycare and, alongside the little toddlers, growing in her English.

Her warm, gentle presence makes conversations breezy. She asks questions about her English as she tells stories.

Despite the extraordinary hardship and unimaginable circumstances, the Riabovol family remains gracious and resilient.

Since moving to North Hudson and living in the downstairs apartment at the Stearney’s home, Elena, Sergey, Yeva and Daniel have received an overwhelming amount of support.

Recently, Yeva won an art contest at school and her work was displayed in Madison. Since Elena and Sergey work full time, they were unable to take her to the reception. Community members Susanna and Scott Snyder stepped up and volunteered to drive Yeva to the state capitol to accept her award.

The Hudson chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization, or PEO Sisterhood, worked with the Riabovols to apply for a grant to purchase new cell phones. The Help Everyone Live Purposefully fund, called HELP, is a short-term financial assistance aimed at improving the quality of life for individuals.

“They needed new cell phones to communicate with their relatives in Ukraine and scattered in surrounding countries since the invasion,” PEO member Georgia Whitcomb said. “The phones they selected have the best language translation capabilities to help them learn English.”

The Riabovols were provided brand new winter boots, dental care and funds; extended kindness, generosity and friendship.

There has been so much good.

But there will be more challenges.

Under the policy that allowed them to come to the U.S. in the first place, Uniting for Ukraine, there is no “conclusion.” The Riabovols will continue to put their names in the running for green cards, but the future holds a lot of unknowns for them.

“They can’t go back,” Michael said.

Though they hope they won’t get sent away at the end of the policy, the Biden administration has not confirmed they’ll be allowed to stay, either.

“We will work now to help them achieve a legal status that will allow them to stay in the U.S. after their Uniting for Ukraine authorization ends in late 2024,” Michael said.

It’s hard to plan a future around an unknown like citizenship or permanent residency.

As the Riabovols are coming up on a year in the states, another family will be making their trek into town.

“I have always been amazed and interested in people who have the courage to leave the comfort and familiarity of their home to start all over again in a new and different place,” Ann Martinson said. She will be hosting Lev and Anastasiia – also from Ukraine. Along with a team of ten, she’s working to prepare for their arrival.

“I am so grateful for the Stearneys and their willingness to share their experience with us so we may gain wisdom from what they have learned,” Martinson said. “The Ukrainian people have been through many challenging experiences while their country has been attacked by Putin and his forces. Very many have lost their lives – others have managed to flee. I admire the Polish people and others who have helped them survive. Someday these people will overcome the Russian forces and will need strong and able people to rebuild their nation.”

Martinson, like the Stearney’s, has extra space to spare in the Hudson area.

“When I consider my many blessings: a long and comfortable life, great supportive friends and family and more space than I need to live in, I am moved to share. I down-sized and formed an apartment on my lower level. It has generous sized rooms and a pleasant setting. It just seemed logical to offer it to a family who need it.”

Though a wonderful familial relationship has grown from the time the Riabovols have lived beneath the Stearney’s, they hope and dream of settling in a rental duplex, townhouse or small home of their own in Hudson, River Falls or New Richmond – maybing buying in the future.

In the coming months, Elena and Sergey will be replacing their 20-year-old Chevy Trailblazer with a new-to-them car. They’d like to buy from a private party, not a dealer. They’ll be keeping a lookout for someone in the area who may have a vehicle for sale.

Elena, Sergey, Yeva and Daniel will keep moving forward with high hopes and good spirits. They’ll be sure to inspire their neighbors along the way.