July 6 marks two months since the tragic loss of St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29. In those two months, Hudson community members have rallied together and raised at least $45,000 for the family and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Shortly after Leising was killed in the line of duty, Hudson business owners, law enforcement and other community members began making plans to support Leising’s family through this hardship. Major fundraising efforts at Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse and Onsite Apparel raised $45,000.

Jonesy’s Bar and Grill originally planned to host a fundraiser for the Hudson Police Department. Soon after they received news of Leising’s death, owner Jeremy “Jonesy” Jones and Officer James Wildman began making preparations for a meat raffle to support the family.

After a few days, Jones said, through Facebook sharing and engagement, he could tell that his space would not be able to meet the demand, so he worked with Craig “Jethro” Lund at Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse to accommodate the crowd.

In just two hours on May 27, the meat raffle raised over $15,000.

In another initiative, Onsite Apparel donated thread, ink and labor costs for a clothing fundraiser, raising over $27,000. Items from hats to crewnecks read “Enough is Enough” and some featured American flags with thin blue lines fashioned into the shape of Wisconsin.

Funds raised from these two events went to Jones’ Local Charity Fund, a nonprofit used by Jonesy’s to donate money from the numerous fundraisers the establishment hosts. The organization made a check out to the family, rounding up to $45,000.

For Jones, these efforts are “standard operating procedure” in Hudson.

Hudson community members “do a very good job taking care of those in need,” he said.

The Valley Wide Pride Fest in Lakefront Park had a donation bucket as well, raising an additional $228 on June 17 for Leising’s family.

The “Enough is Enough” fundraiser continues at Onsite Apparel. Now, funds are being donated to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund at the behest of Leising’s family.

A committee of community members, including retired Chief Deputy Cathy Borgschatz, are working to create the Deputy Kaitie Leising Remembrance Fund through the St. Croix Valley Foundation. Its motto is “Take action. Honor Kaitie.”

Upcoming fundraisers La Pointe Event Center in Somerset - 2-6 p.m. on Sept. 17

Roosters Roadhouse in New Richmond - 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 14

They are hosting two events in the fall. Through live and silent auctions, the committee hopes to raise $600,000. Funds will be used to construct a law enforcement memorial at the St. Croix County Government Center, financially support the Leising family and provide ongoing emotional support to deputies and their families.

Christiansen Creative helped create marketing that will release more information about these events in the coming weeks.

More information about the fund can be found at NLEOMF.org, and the Onsite Apparel fundraiser can be found at onsiteapparel.com/collections/enough-is-enough-remembrance-fundraiser.