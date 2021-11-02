The Hudson City Council elected not to appoint a replacement for District 3 Common Council member Jim Webber who has resigned effective at the end of the month.
The council heard from one of two candidates who applied for the position -- Sammi Dittloff, a newcomer to the city.
Dittloff received three votes for the appointment, but four were needed.
Common Council members Randy Morrissette II and Bill Alms dissented, arguing that the district representative should be elected by people in the district.
One complicating factor in the arguments against making the appointment, Dittloff would not live in the district when new boundary lines take effect for the next election.
Mayor Rich O’Connor, who did not have a vote on the appointment, argued to wait.
“Let the people in this district decide who represents them,” he said
Morrissette suggested living the process open and seeing if additional candidates come forward from the new District 4. He suggested that the current district would not be without representation because the mayor lives there.
“It is being represented right now by Jim and by the mayor as I am concerned,” Morrissette said. “I think we should open it up further.”
The option of having a special election will be discussed at the next council meeting.
Dittloff told the council that she wanted to get involved.
“I am a relatively new resident to Hudson,” she said, adding that she moved to the city earlier this year.
“While I am a fairly new resident to Hudson, I pride myself on being an active participant of the communities where I live,” Dittloff said in a statement submitted to the council.
One of the biggest proponents for appointing her to the council was Paul Dezeil, who lives in District 3 and would be in the same district as Dittloff for the next election.
Dezeil said he was disappointed that Dittloff was not approved by the council.
“I think there is potential that will be good for the district in the next four months,” he said. “Let’s give her a chance.”
