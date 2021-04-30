HUDSON -- The Hudson Common Council approved an addendum to City Administrator Aaron Reeves’s contract, allowing him to work remotely outside the city.
Reeves, who has been with the city since September 2019, recently moved to Colorado.
“I’m more than grateful and excited for the opportunity,” Reeves said.
The setup is something that likely wouldn’t have been considered pre-COVID, Reeves said. But during that time, he and most of the city staff were working entirely remotely. Now most staff are still working hybrid, with three days at home.
The success of the city during this format is a testament to strong department heads and council, Reeves said.
Reeves will come back once a month for city council meetings and spend Monday-Wednesday in the office that week. He will also return as needed for emergencies or other reasons.
The addendum will last a year, and includes a check-in point at the 8-month mark. At that time, the city and Reeves will have conversations on if things are working and what the options are.
The agreement reflects the good working relationship that has existed between Reeves and the council.
“They’ve been very happy with my performance and I’ve been really happy working with the city,” Reeves said.
Reeves said he had not planned to leave the role so soon, and is happy to have the opportunity to continue with the city.
