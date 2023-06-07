As the city of Hudson Common Council continues to debate changes to the Hudson Area Public Library, the council voted on a number of amendments to the ordinance on June 5, including a measure to keep the current name.
The library is undergoing a change in its management and financial obligations, requiring a restructuring of its board and how it functions. Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, the library will no longer be a collaborative effort between the city and its surrounding communities – the village of North Hudson, the town of St. Joseph and the town of Hudson.
After the three other participants withdrew from the agreement, the Hudson Area Public Library will now be a municipal library, operated solely by the city of Hudson.
The council took time to discuss and share their viewpoints on the current draft of the updated ordinances. Issues of discussion include the appointment schedule, representation from the council, possibility of a new name, number of board members and eligibility of those outside of the city of Hudson.
The current wording of the draft suggests that one member of the council may hold a board position, but multiple council members wanted to require a representative of the council on the new board.
Typically, the mayor makes appointments in the spring. Although the new board will become effective on Jan. 1, 2024, Alderperson Joy Knudson suggested that further appointments and election of officers be made in accordance with the statutes.
After a lengthy discussion, city administrator Aaron Reeves concluded the council was in agreement that the appointment schedule should be clarified and that one board member must be from the council. These changes will be taken into account for the next draft.
The council then held votes on the other issues surrounding the library.
Name of the library
Suggested names included Hudson Area Library, Hudson Public Library and Hudson Community Library.
The debate centered around the implications of each name, including the feelings of community members and funding.
Despite being labeled the Hudson Area Joint Library in the ordinances, the current branded name of the library is the Hudson Area Public Library.
Alderpeople Joyce Hall and Sarah Bruch recognized that the cost of a rebrand could be a burden on taxpayers and take a lot of time. Instead, Hall recommended it is something that the new library board takes on.
“It’s a big process if you do it right,” Hall said. “And I wouldn’t want to see it done haphazardly.”
Bruch felt that the name should remain the same. With Hudson as a “Golden Rule City,” changing the name could put up a barrier for those in the surrounding communities, she said.
After Knudson’s motion to rename the library failed to receive a second, the council voted to approve the name Hudson Area Library, intending to keep it the same.
At the second reading, the council is expected to correct the oversight by amending the ordinance to reflect the current name – Hudson Area Public Library.
Number of members and outside participation
In a previous meeting, the council voted to begin accepting applications for the new 2024 library board. However, discussion of the makeup of the board persists.
Previously, the board was made up of eight members: three to represent the city of Hudson, two for the town of Hudson, one for the village of North Hudson, one for the village of St. Joseph and one school district appointee.
The current revised draft still requires a seat for the school district administrator; however, the board is now made up of nine members. The current revision allows up to two members to be from outside of the city.
Knudson argued that continuing to have seven members would be optimal, excluding those who are from outside of the city of Hudson. She argued that the library’s formal partners will not have as important of a role in the funding of the library.
While she recognizes the county will provide funding, “the funding is coming primarily from the city of Hudson,” Knudson said.
According to library director Shelley Tougas, the city and county contribution estimates are about $570,000 and $440,000, respectively, at the lowest level.
Tougas said this might change significantly as both the city and the county make important decisions and calculations for 2024.
The city can fund the library to about $745,000 without impacting the levy limits.
“[Council] members are working hard to balance the tax impact with the library's needs as well as adequately funding other city services,” Tougas said.
The county’s funding depends on a reimbursement system.
If property owners do not live in the service of a municipal library, their library tax is paid to the county rather than the city. Through a formula, the county reimburses libraries based on their operating budget, circulation to rural residents and total circulation.
Knudson claims the library has become a public gathering place, meaning that some users of the library may not check out a book. Thus, the city will not always be reimbursed for the visit of a rural community member.
Her suggestions are not meant to be unappreciative of the work that others have done, she said. Instead, it is a question of what is the best way to run a municipal library.
At the same time, the city’s commitment to providing access to library materials to the surrounding communities “has not waned,” said Mayor Rich O’Connor.
The contributions of the library’s two support organizations – the Hudson Area Library Foundation and the Friends of the Library – amount to about 18-19% of total revenue according to Tougas. Many of these contributions come from outside of the city limits.
The mayor recognized that there have been many community members that have given a lot of time, energy and money to the library. He said he does not want to “give them the sense of disenfranchisement.”
“It’s not their fault that their municipal leadership chose to withdraw from the joint library,” O’Connor said. “They are still as committed as ever.”
Knudson made a motion to change the makeup of the board to nine members composed of residents of only the city of Hudson, but it failed to receive a second.
The council then made a motion to include up to two members from the village of North Hudson, the town of Hudson, the town of St. Joseph or the town of Troy.
Declaration of the first reading
In a 6-1 vote, the council declared the June 5 meeting the first reading of the proposed ordinance, meaning that the draft ordinance – with the amendments approved at the meeting – has been officially introduced to the council.
Revisions from the June 5 meeting will be adopted into a new clean copy of the ordinance. At the next council meeting, Monday, June 19, 7 p.m., at city hall, the second reading will occur.
At that time, the ordinance may be approved by the council.
