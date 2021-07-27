HUDSON — The Hudson School District will move forward with crafting a survey on start times, after the board held a lengthy discussion on the issue at its work session Monday, July 26.
Once approved, the survey would go out to parents within the district.
The topic of school start times was the focus of a new committee started in 2019. In June, administration presented a summary of three possible changes to times.
Amid the three options, board discussion focused in on one as more palatable. The third option, which would have elementary start at 8 a.m. and secondary start at 9 a.m., was considered above options that would have flipped secondary and elementary times or have all schools start at the same time. That third option would cost $120,000-$200,000 a year in transportation.
The survey would go beyond asking parents to rate which options they liked, Superintendent Nick Ouellette said. It would include questions about when parents would like their child home, when they would like activities to end and other topics to gauge the tolerance.
A survey to parents can be done relatively inexpensively, Ouellette said, at about $1,000-$2,000.
The administration will bring a sample survey to the board’s next work session on Aug. 23 for potential approval.
After the presentation of the administration summary in June, committee member Wendy Hanson spoke at the July meeting expressing concern that the committee had not seen the report and that it did not have the takeaway they would want. The committee found that the data was overwhelming in support of a start time of 8:30 a.m. or later for secondary school, Hanson said.
Chief Academic Officer Dave Grambow said the administration felt it would not have a clear mandate from the committee, and that’s why it first brought the idea of a survey. He said they apologized if the administration fell short in fully representing the array of committee viewpoints.
The board discussed the possibility of having committee members come in to answer questions. Board President Jamie Johnson said he was worried about the precedent that would set. Ultimately the board did not express a desire to have committee members available at a future meeting.
Complex issue
The research does overwhelmingly suggests kids do better socially, emotionally and mentally when they get more sleep, Grambow said. The school start time is one of the few things within the school structure that impacts every single stakeholder in the community, he said.
“It’s incredibly complex,” Grambow said.
The question of if to change the start time includes more factors than just the research, including budget, transportation, extracurricular activities, student jobs and more.
Board member Bruce Hanson said at some point the issue comes down to parenting, and telling students to get to bed earlier. Some students are night owls and some are larks, he said.
“I don’t know that there’s this silver bullet to say all kids fit into this category,” he said.
The current times, though, could be structured to the benefit of a minority of students, Board member Carrie Whitacre said.
Board member Heather Logelin said the evidence is compelling, and if the decision was based solely on science and best practices, school times would be structured later.
Board member Molly Powers questioned how they can fight against a culture that says it is OK for kids to be working or practicing late into the night.
“I don’t know if there’s a solution, because we’re trying to fight against every structure that we have in our society,” Powers said.
Other districts that have made the shift do not allow schools to have practices or other activities in the morning before school.
Hanson said that would be a mistake, and he would not support any change with that requirement. Powers said at that point, the parents can make a decision on whether they want their student participating in those activities. Logelin suggested adding that question in the survey to get feedback.
Board member Kate Garza said she didn’t want to use taxpayer dollars on a survey when she knew how it would likely go. She made a motion to end discussion on the issue. That motion failed 3-4, with Logelin, Whitacre, Powers and Jamie Johnson voting against.
