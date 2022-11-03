Hudson Middle School was filled with an overwhelming sentiment of community on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Over 300 people gathered, many donning “Save Willow River” buttons written in a child’s handwriting, to hear and advocate for the future of Hudson’s public elementary schools. Nearly all of them seemed to be on the same page.

Save Willow River and Houlton.

The Hudson School District faces a monumental decision about the future of its elementary facilities. Currently, the six schools serving kindergarten through fifth graders can hold 2,900 students. Elementary enrollment, as of Nov. 1, was at 2,081. After studying the projections for the next 10 years, it’s unlikely it’s going to grow.

In lieu of that, the district is pouring out money to keep the lights on in old buildings that need dramatic maintenance to stay safe, while not operating at full capacity. Without change, that money will start to dip into the educational experience of the students of the Hudson School District, through programming, staff and other budget cuts.

The district opened its doors to the community to have a conversation about what all of this means and answer questions that still loomed over people's heads. All seven of the Hudson Board of Education members were present at the meeting to hear the thoughts and voices of those in attendance.

The overwhelming majority of people in attendance were either parents or family members of students in the district, as well as staff that work in the district – the people who have the most to win or lose from the situation at hand, but only 30% of the voter population.

The other 70% of those who vote on district referendums have no connection to the schools, other than paying the bills through taxes.

A frustrated rush came over the crowd when Superintendent Nick Ouellette and Bray Architect’s Matt Wolfert said they would come around table-to-table after the presentation.

People wanted a dialogue.

They wanted to feel heard.

They wanted their questions answered.

After a few raised voices and stern conversations, Ouellette changed gears and spent over two hours going from table-to-table, but this time with a microphone.

Everyone had a chance to ask a question and make a comment, and Ouellette did his best to provide an answer.

The atmosphere of the room changed. It went from hostile and frustrated, to frustrated and constructive.

District representatives continue to communicate the importance of transparency throughout this process and their willingness and want to listen to the community.

The first action they took to show that was the removal of Options 3 and 4 from the list of possible courses of action.

These two are no longer being considered as they had little to no support from the online survey and at parent informational meetings.

Option 3’s distinguishing factor was that Houlton and Willow would close and the district would create three kindergarten through fourth grade schools and put fifth grade at Hudson Prairie.

Option 4 again closed the two schools, but made two elementary buildings kindergarten through second grade and two third through fifth grade buildings.

The thought of closing two schools is devastating for many. Willow River, especially, evokes a feeling of a close-knit neighborhood school.

“You’re not just closing down a school, you’re closing down the community,” one community speaker said during the meeting.

His sentiments were echoed throughout the long night, through stories, questions, pleads and tears.

In addition to the plea for the district to find a way to keep all the schools open there was an understanding of two things among the community members present.

The first is that it will cost the taxpayer.

Everyone in the room would be asked to foot the bill. It was overwhelmingly understood that that was the case and many voiced that they would be OK with paying the difference in order to keep Houlton and Willow alive.

The second was that they were not the majority. There are 70% of voters who may not understand the importance of keeping all the elementary schools open like the 30% of voters who either work in the district or have students in the schools. There would need to be a big push for spreading awareness and understanding of the options at hand.

“No one wants to close schools,” Jacquelyn Wescott told the Star-Observer. She and a few other elementary school parents discussed their wish to see the schools stay open at one of the lunch tables set up at Hudson Middle School on Nov. 1.

Top questions

Here are some of the top questions asked by readers and attendees at the community meeting:

Can the board close schools without a referendum?

Yes. A referendum is needed to make large financial decisions that require more money. Closing schools does not require more money and is, therefore, in the power of the school board. Though, as Ouellette said during the meeting, “the best referendum is one that passes.”

The goal of the board is to put forward a referendum to the community that would pass, so that there is an overwhelming understanding that that is what the community wants and so that a decision can be made that provides extra capital to fund the district’s needs.

Why is there urgency to make a decision now?

The state requires that the school board only ask a referendum question when there is already an election occurring. In 2023, April is the only chance. The district has been talking about facilities planning for over three years and planning was delayed a year due to the pandemic. Although they can weather a storm for a few years, it begins to snowball quickly.

“We start running deficits as soon as next year,” Ouellette said.

If nothing changes, the best case scenario is that the 2023-34 school year results in a deficit of over $2.6 million. These numbers are based on enrollment projections from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Applied Population Laboratory and the chance that the Wisconsin state legislature fully funds Gov. Tony Evers’ plans for education. It also assumes that there is no change in staffing levels and accounts for a standard wage and benefit increase.

That deficit compounds annually, so by 2026-27, the annual deficit would likely be over $5.8 million.

It’s an unlikely case scenario and generous to assume that little in annual deficit. Should the legislature fund just half of Gov. Evers’ education plan, the district would assume about a $3.6 million deficit next school year.

How much does each option cost?

This is a complex question and the best way to get the full scope is to look at Bray Architect’s Elementary Facilities Option Summary on the district website, but here are some of the highlights.

The district needs more money, regardless of which option is put to referendum. It is just a decision of how much increase will taxpayers agree to and for what projects.

To put a referendum amount into perspective for the taxpayer, a $65 million referendum with a $5 million operational referendum could result in about a $.22 mill rate if the district chose to pay that off over 20 years – that means $.22 per year for every $1,000 of property value.

We’ve done the math. Here’s what you’d pay:

$66 a year if you own a $300,000 home.

$110 a year if you own a $500,000 home.

$154 a year if you own a $700,000 home.

Option 1A costs

All six schools stay open with kindergarten through fifth grade and only the top priority maintenance is completed at Houlton, North Hudson, Willow River, EP Rock, Hudson Prairie and the middle school. This option includes the least change, but is not necessarily the cheapest overall. It would require up to a $52.1 million capital referendum and $8 million operating referendum that would carry over annually. There are no estimated operating budget savings through this option.

The implication of options 1A and 1B is that the district will likely need to come back a few years down the road and ask for more money to continue to maintain the six elementary buildings.

Option 1B costs

All six schools stay open with kindergarten through fifth grade and all maintenance at Houlton, North Hudson, Willow River, EP Rock, Hudson Prairie and the middle school is completed. Additionally, space renovations and additions would be added to Willow River, Houlton, North Hudson and EP Rock. This is one of the most costly options and looks at up to about a $94 million capital referendum and an $8 million operating referendum that would affect taxes annually going forward. There are no estimated operating budget savings through this option.

Option 2A costs

This is the “get backed into a corner” option, Wolfert said. It’s one of the least ideal, but an option nonetheless.

Option 2A seeks to close and sell Houlton and Willow River, keep kindergarten through fifth grade at the remaining elementary buildings and do just top priority capital maintenance on North Hudson, EP Rock, Hudson Prairie and the middle school. A capital referendum of about $33 million would be asked and an operating referendum of $5 million would be needed.

In 10 years the district estimates it would save about $33 million.

Option 2B costs

The district would seek to close and sell Willow River and Houlton and complete priority capital maintenance at North Hudson, EP Rock, Hudson Prairie and the middle school, while also doing space renovations, additions and related work on North Hudson and EP Rock. Kindergarten through fifth grade would remain in the four buildings.

2B requires a capital referendum of up to $70.4 million and an operating referendum that would bring in $5 million annually.

In 10 years the district estimates it would save about $33 million.

Option 2C costs

The district would seek to close and sell Willow River and Houlton. Instead of performing maintenance on North Hudson, the district would demolish the current school and build a new building on its current site.

Additionally, priority maintenance would occur at EP Rock, Hudson Prairie and the middle school with space renovations and upgrades at EP Rock.

Kindergarten through fifth grade would remain in the four buildings.

2C requires a capital referendum of up to about $83.1 million and an operating referendum that would bring in $5 million annually.

In 10 years the district estimates it would save about $33 million.

Option 2D costs

The district would seek to close and sell Willow River and Houlton. Instead of performing maintenance on EP Rock, the district would demolish the current school and build a new building on its current site. The new building would include a space for gymnastics, the district office and warehouse.

Additionally, priority maintenance would occur at North Hudson, Hudson Prairie and the middle school with space renovations and upgrades at North Hudson.

Kindergarten through fifth grade would remain in the four buildings.

2D requires a capital referendum of up to about $84.3 million and an operating referendum that would bring in $5 million annually.

In 10 years the district estimates it would save about $33 million.

Option 2E costs

This option combines 2C and 2D, demolishing EP Rock and North Hudson and building anew. The new EP Rock would include a space for gymnastics, the district office and warehouse.

The district would still seek to close and sell Willow River and Houlton.

Priority maintenance would occur at Hudson Prairie and the middle school.

Kindergarten through fifth grade would remain in the four buildings.

2E requires a capital referendum of up to about $97 million and an operating referendum that would bring in $5 million annually.

In 10 years the district estimates it would save about $33 million.

Option 5 costs

The final option being considered by the district is an emergency scenario, according to Ouellette and Wolfert. It would seek to close Houlton and Willow River, perform capital maintenance at North Hudson, EP Rock, Hudson Prairie and the middle school. Instead of keeping students where they’re at, the district would move to having four kindergarten through fourth grade elementary schools, one fifth through seventh grade school and place eighth through twelfth at the high school.

This would require a capital referendum of about $32.9 million and an operating referendum of $5 million annually. The savings over 10 years is estimated to be about $43.4 million.

More information on facilities planning Full details about the elementary facility planning and all resources are available at hudsonraiders.org/facilities-task-force. Another detailed overview of the Hudson School District options can be found in the Star-Observer story, “Big decision: Hudson faces school closure choices,” in the Oct. 27 edition of the newspaper and on hudsonstarobserver.com. The Board of Education can be contacted via email with questions or comments: President Jamie Johnson, jjohnson@hudsonraiders.org . Vice President Bob Baumann, bbaumann@hudsonraiders.org . Treasurer Heather Logelin, hlogelin@hudsonraiders.org . Clerk Carrie Whitacre, cwhitacre@hudsonraiders.org . Rob Brown, rbrown@hudsonraiders.org . Kate Garza, garzakate@hudsonraiders.org . Molly Powers, powersmolly@hudsonraiders.org . Superintendent Ouellette can also be contacted at ouelletten@hudsonraiders.org . Input is also being taken via an online form on the district website.

When would these changes take effect?

The board has to make a decision by the end of January on what option they will put on the ballot. The referendum vote would be on the April 4, 2023, ballot. The district is only able to put a referendum to vote when another election is already taking place.

If the referendum passes, planning would begin during the 2023-24 school year. Construction and remodeling would happen during 2024-25, followed by a move to the sites in 2025-26.

“If buildings are closed due to consolidation with a passing referendum the buildings would not be ready until the 2025-26 school year,” Ouellette said. “The taxes would go up effectively with their bill that would come out in December of 2023.”

How would closures affect busing?

Busing is hard to predict until new school boundary lines are drawn; however, the Board of Education policy limits the amount of time a child is on the bus to one hour to or from school. There is a chance that busing costs go up or down and that students spend more or less time on the bus.

“The bus situation is really not worked out until we would reboundary the district,” Ouellette said. “The short answer is we would not change our busing parameters to have kids ride longer than the parameters regardless of [the] option chosen.”

What happens to the 4-year-old kindergarten program?

There are currently 4-year-old kindergarten programs at district partner locations that are operated by private providers, as well as at EP Rock, Willow River and North Hudson.

The district would continue to provide accessible 4-year-old kindergarten programming regardless of which option is chosen.