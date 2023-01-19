Ron Gagnon talks about Hudson as though it were an old friend.
As a lifelong resident, he knows the story of the plot of land he’s trying to develop. Gagnon’s family has owned property in the community for decades, including purchasing land when the old toll bridge shut down in the 1950s. From the lumber yards, to the fire that burned down a building centuries ago, to the abandoned train depot, Gagnon has endless stories of history from Hudson.
Now, he’s looking to create his own.
Owning the whole city block of land where Associated Bank used to be located downtown, Gagnon has plans to develop it into one, large, cohesive building – 307 Second St., 321 Second St. and 100 Commercial St.
Over the last few months, representatives from ESG Architects and Reuter Walton Development have been hosting meetings with the public to go over the details. The building will primarily be residential, but will have one retail space on the main floor.
A project like this would be “transformational” for Hudson, Community Development Director Mike Johnson said.
In a room full of downtown Hudson’s movers and shakers, the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce put on a development forum regarding the project, hosted by Pedro’s del Este, on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Though not a lot has changed since the first time the plans were proposed to the city in May, the development team has been listening when the community has spoken. Over the past few months, there have been four or five other public presentations on the plans.
One of the most notable changes to the designs would be seen on the Second Street side of the building. To better unify the downtown and incorporate the influence of other buildings, the Second Street entryways will be built into arches, mimicking other, older downtown structures.
Community members and downtown business owners asked questions of the developers, wondering about parking, green space, height, affordability and other variances.
Ari Parritz, part of the Reuter Walton development team, anticipates little to no parking impact on downtown.
With the proximity to shops and restaurants, it will be more convenient for tenants to walk than take their car out of the garage and find a new place to park it, he said.
Additionally, the underground spaces will accommodate all residents with 10-15 spaces that are expected to stay vacant to accommodate visitors or possibly retail customers.
The project meets all parking requirements for the city, but there are about eight other variances they are applying for, some with the city and some with the Department of Natural Resources.
Compliances with the DNR will need to be approved through different channels that do not involve the city. They are currently having necessary conversations with the department relating to the necessary variances regarding developing a building within a floodplain.
“A tiny corner of the site is within the 100 year floodplain,”Bob Loken with ESG Architects said.
Most of the variances with the department Loken considers minor, as he sees them regularly approved.
Included in these requests are additional building height, changes in the setback from the road and elevation.
The one of most concern to taxpayers is the height – why do they need a 12 foot height variance?
The way measurements are averaged, does not reflect what passersby see, Parritz said. Standing at any one of the sidewalks, the building would look as though it were the appropriate height, but because of where the measurement begins and the variance in height throughout the project with a sloping landscape, 12 extra feet are needed. Those 12 feet aren’t noticeable from the street.
Parritz explained that some of the city variance requests are due to contradictions in the zoning code, which the common council has directed staff to begin to address.
Johnson was present and spoke on the future of the zoning code and how though nothing has been set yet, workshops and meetings are intended to be held once staff has begun the code-rewriting process.
It seemed understood by most that the land would inevitably be developed, whether it was this project or another.
Though approvals have yet to be announced, the crowd of about 40 at Pedro’s del Este spoke with curiosity and optimism about it.
