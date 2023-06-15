June 9 marked the end of Hudson High School’s first year of block scheduling – a type of schedule that organizes the school day into two days of alternating classes. Administrators and teachers reflected on what changed, how they feel and what they are hopeful for.
After operating in a more traditional eight-period day for years, the cost of transition can be a difficult learning curve. Although each block translates to roughly two days of time based on the old schedule, many teachers expressed that they cannot fit two days' worth of content in each class.
Even before the school year, Hudson High School teachers were putting in the work to adjust the curriculum ahead of time.
“It took a lot of trial and error to figure out how to structure my lessons, build in time for students to get up and moving at certain points, and still meet all of the standards,” English teacher Kim Behnke said.
Gregory Gamache, teacher and social studies department head, noted how different that process can be within a single department. For social science courses, there may be more room to adjust, but history classes may have more definite learning objectives and content.
Steven Sollom, a math teacher of 34 years, explained how he used to teach half a lesson in one class period and follow up the next day. However, with block scheduling, he tries to fit the entire lesson in with breaks in between.
“There are some kids who think they should get half of each class to finish their school work, but we are teaching twice as much material per class, so they don't actually have that much in-school time,“ Sollom said.
Principal Michael Ballard, who is in his third year at Hudson High School, expressed confidence about the execution of the transition by teachers and administration.
“The whole transition has gone about as well as I think it possibly could have,” Ballard said.
Teachers, while acknowledging initial obstacles, feel similarly.
After polling Hudson High School staff, Ballard said instructors enjoyed having more time to create stronger relationships with students, finish activities in a single class period and provide breaks.
“I think the biggest positive is that I don't feel rushed during a class period to get through the content,” Behnke said.
Teachers added that they enjoyed having more time for in-class discussions, seeing students more engaged in their work and having the opportunity to reteach or answer questions when necessary.
English teacher Cheryl Militano said that her Socratic Seminars – a form of in-class discussion – yielded more “fruitful discussions” because the class had more time before the bell ultimately rang.
With only five periods in a day, some teachers expressed that the school feels “calmer.” With fewer bells and fewer classes to teach – or attend for students – the pacing of the day has slowed down a bit.
“I feel like it's less stressful,” Ballard said.
The school has also intentionally extended passing periods to nine minutes – from six minutes – to give students more breaks.
In execution, some teachers expressed issues completing the usual material within the school year.
One factor may be the need for further content restructuring with a new schedule.
In Gamache’s first semester, he experienced the need to cut the final unit short. With eight different topics in his World War II class, he found that he could remedy this situation by altering each topic slightly.
“I just shaved off a little bit of those to make up that time,” Gamache said.
For Sollom’s AP Statistics class, he “streamlined” a lot of the content for this first year but still felt like they struggled to get in the required material before exam week. At the same time, he added that it is “always tight” with AP classes.
Another factor might be the number of snow days experienced as well. Over the winter, Hudson High School had nine snow days, complicating schedules and the rhythm of the still-new block schedule.
Each snow day caused a frameshift and changed the calendar, including which days would be A days or B days. Teachers expressed that this may have contributed to feeling behind schedule.
According to Sollom, some classes “didn’t meet but once a week sometimes” due to the disruption of snow days.
For Militano, the “digital expectation” of changing her learning targets or class calendars made this adjustment to snow days more difficult.
Teachers expressed one drawback in particular: seeing their students less frequently.
Some teachers miss seeing students every day because it gave them more opportunities to connect.With less frequent connection, absences or gaps in understanding can be harder to ameliorate.
“Kids can fall behind really quickly if their attendance isn’t perfect,” Sollom said.
Aside from time for teaching their curriculum, Hudson High School administrators have been intentional about building in time for the teachers’ benefit as well. Each week, teachers have time to meet with their Professional Learning Communities to collaborate on curriculum, class material and more.
Professional Learning Communities are made up of instructors that are all teaching the same class, allowing them to reflect on exams, the performance of their students and how the class is progressing.
“It’s all about the students. What can we do to make this better?” Gamache said.
Ballard said the school plans to take a few years to get into a routine with the schedule as it stands. Once it has, the administration might look at possible changes that could be made.
One such change is the implementation of “skinnies” – a class that is roughly half the time of a normal block but meets every day. Another suggestion is a schedule where students take the same four classes for a semester rather than alternating each day.
Ballard also mentioned potentially extending passing periods in the future, continuing to add to the breaks that students receive in a day.
In the meantime, teachers intend to reflect on the past year as it comes to a close, revising their lesson plans when necessary to optimize for this iteration of block scheduling.
