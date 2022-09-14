In May, Hudson Hospital and Clinic opened its expanded primary care clinic, including family medicine, pediatrics, OB-GYN and internal medicine – HealthPartners Clinic Hudson.
Located on the same campus, 405 Stageline Road, expanded services of the primary care clinic are offered in 12 exam rooms located in the north wing of the building, which will continue to expand next spring as additional space at the health care campus becomes available.
“The common theme right now is growth, growth and more growth,” President of Hudson Hospital and Clinic Tom Borowski said.
It’s not out with the old and in with the new. All previous offerings through the specialty and internal medicine clinic, like injections, COVID-19 vaccinations, blood pressure checks and more, will continue to be provided, in addition to the care offered by incoming physicians.
Hudson Hospital and Clinic believes an integrated health care campus with primary care, urgent care, specialty services, emergency medicine and inpatient services in one location will serve the community well. With this expansion comes the possibility for new patients to be seen at the HealthPartners’ Hudson location.
Growth is not a new pursuit for Hudson Hospital and Clinic. Since opening in 1953, the Hudson Hospital and Clinic has been expanding in an attempt to achieve that belief in well rounded care. In 1999, HealthPartners began to help in those investments.
This time around, demand in the growing community of Hudson is one of the leading factors for the health care additions at HealthPartners.
“Our whole mantra here is we want to provide affordable, convenient, close-to-home care,” Borowski said.
HealthPartners is growing its cardiology, dermatology, oncology, general surgery and orthopedic surgery offerings.
To celebrate the new and improved HealthPartners Clinic Hudson there is an open house on Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to noon, outdoors, 405 Stageline Road. Tours of the new clinic will be provided, along with a chance to meet clinic doctors.
Bring the whole family for ambulance, fire truck and helicopter tours, mini pumpkin-gourd decorating, face painting, meeting alpacas, a bounce house, photo booth and more. Several specialty departments, including pharmacy, physical and occupational therapy and radiology, will be present, along with various health screenings.
