37-year-old Paul Marshall was arrested on Feb. 15 by the Hudson Police after his 7-week old infant died as a result of a traumatic brain injury.
According to the Cit of Hudson Police Department, on Friday, Feb. 4 at 8:23 p.m., the Hudson police, Hudson Fire and Lakeview EMS were dispatched to a report of an infant in cardiac arrest on Bristol Court. Units were advised the infant was not breathing and CPR was in progress.
Life saving efforts were made upon arrival and the infant began breathing prior to being transported to Children's Hospital in St. Paul.
The Hudson police were notified on Feb. 5 that the cardiac event of the child was caused by head trauma. It was reported the child sustained several fractures to the leg, ribs and skull. The child lost brain activity.
An investigation began between the police and the hospital regarding the abuse.
On Feb. 7 at 7:15 a.m., the infant was pronounced deceased.
An autopsy was preformed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiners Officer. The manner of death was ruled a homicide and cause of death was ruled a traumatic brain injury.
A joint investigation ensued between the Hudson police, St. Croix County District Attorney, the hospital and the medical examiner, resulting in a criminal complaint and warrant for Marshall.
Marshall is charged with first degree reckless homicide, physical abuse of a child - recklessly causing great bodily harm, and physical abuse of a child - intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great harm.
