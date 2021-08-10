See this week's fire calls:
July 21
5:28 a.m., CO alarm, 1307 Sixth St.
4:17 p.m., car fire, Hwy 65/I94
July 22
10:11 a.m., elevator rescue, 400 Second St. S.
7:14 p.m., fire alarm, 1601 Aspen Drive
7:18 p.m., car accident, Trout Brook Road
July 23
5:58 p.m., structure fire mutual aid, 1267 Paris Ave N., West Lakeland Township
July 24
5:05 a.m., CO alarm, 764 Jack Ave.
3:32 p.m., vehicle fire, I94 westbound, MM10
July 25
2:22 a.m., car vs. pedestrian, First St. and Locust St.
5:58 p.m., fire alarm, 887 Audubon Court
July 26
3:16 a.m., fire alarm, 4 Fieldstone Bay St.
July 27
7:37 p.m., fire alarm, 175 Second St.
July 28
6:11 a.m., car accident, Scott Road and Todd Lane
9:28 a.m., power pole on fire, 114 Buckeye St.
5:01 p.m., struck gas line, 302 Second St.
7:24 p.m., fire alarm, 535 Nordic Lane
July 29
2:39 p.m., car fire, 438 Stags Leap Lane
2:57 p.m., fire alarm, 2417 Monetary Blvd.
8:11 p.m., assist EMS, 1200 Carmichael Road S.
July 30
8:17 a.m, elevator rescue, 181 Carmichael Road
9:45 a.m., fire alarm, 1201 Coulee Road
3:27 p.m., car accident, Hanley Road and Carmichael Road
July 31
6:37 a.m., structure fire mutual aid, 1160 Trout Brook Road N.
3:14 p.m., fire alarm, 441 Stageline Road
Aug. 1
3:17 p.m., assist EMS, 1034 County Road A
6:32 p.m., toaster fire, 813 Larsen Lane
