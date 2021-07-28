Saturday, July 10
5:18 p.m., gas leak, 609 Grange Road.
Sunday, July 11
9:25 a.m., gas leak, 206 Wisconsin St. N.
11:56 p.m., fire alarm, 16 Front St.
Monday, July 12
1:01 a.m., fuel Leak, 1117 Briarwood Drive.
7:04 p.m., car fire, I-94 eastbound, MM3.
Tuesday, July 13
9:02 p.m., semi rollover, I-94 eastbound, MM1.
Thursday, July 15
5:32 p.m., assist EMS, 1320 Wisconsin St.
Friday, July 16
12:29 a.m., assist EMS, 1015 Second St.
4:36 p.m., car accident, County Rd U and County Road N.
Saturday, July 17
5:39 a.m., structure fire, Mutual Aid to 1528 Racine, Lakeland, Minn.
2:29 p.m., fire alarm, 1300 Carmichael Road.
Sunday, July 18
4:56 p.m., grass fire, Carmichael Road and Coulee Road.
4:45 p.m., grass fire, 777/758 Carmichael Road.
