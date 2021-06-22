Here are the fire calls for the Hudson Fire Department for the last week:
Monday, June 14
4:30 a.m., structure fire, mutual aid to 635 Hazel St., River Falls
10:17 a.m., brush fire, 1620 Namekagon St.
1:04 p.m., car accident, I-94 westbound, MP1
1:51 p.m., fire alarm, 1320 Wisconsin St.
Tuesday, June 15
10:54 a.m., fire alarm, 1055 93rd St., Roberts
Wednesday, June 16
5:43 p.m., gas leak, 1031 Second St.
10:19 p.m., fire alarm, 1910 Brookstone Circle
Thursday, June 17
8:44 p.m., car vs. deer, Hwy 35 and Coulee Trail
Friday, June 18
10:56 a.m., car fire, I-94 eastbound, MP8
12:01 p.m., gas smell, 503 Second St.
5:47 p.m., car accident, Carmichael Road and Center Drive
9:08 p.m., fire alarm, 208 Wisconsin St. N.
Saturday, June 19
10:17 a.m., car fire, I-94 eastbound, MP10
