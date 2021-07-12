Tuesday, June 29
6:45 p.m., fuel leak, 1400 Namekagon St.
6:59 p.m., fire alarm, 34 Coachlight Drive
Wednesday, June 30
3:06 p.m., assist EMS, 83 Deerwood
Thursday, July 1
8:22 a.m., fire alarm, 109 Locust St.
12:10 p.m., car accident, Gateway Drive & Crestview Drive
3:42 p.m., fire alarm, 111 Heggen St.
Saturday, July 3
6:23 p.m., CO alarm, 402 Locust St.
9:08 p.m., CO alarm, 701 Laurel Ave.
11:32 p.m., tree on fire, Dike Road
Sunday, July 4
2:31 p.m., car accident, Coulee Trail & N. Glover Road
8:40 p.m., grass fire, 1172 70 Ave., Roberts
9:14 p.m., fire alarm, 1601 Aspen Drive
10:02 p.m., grass fire, 432 Whispering Pine Road
10:19 p.m. , grass fire, 570 Coulee Trail
