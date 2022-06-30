Hudson Fire Chief Scott St. Martin is a humble man, but the people around him have an endless supply of thanks to give and praise to offer for his service.
After eight years as the chief of the Hudson Fire Department, St. Martin is retiring from his post today, Thursday, June 30.
His position won’t be left vacant, but his leadership surely will be missed by many.
“There’s quite a lot to say,” City Council Alderman and member of the Joint Fire Board Bill Alms said at a retirement gathering for the chief on Wednesday, June 29.
Since St. Martin joined the city’s fire department, a number of large-scale projects have been completed, including building a new fire station, obtaining new equipment, replacing vehicles and working with the city to establish a way forward with EMS.
After one of the first committee meetings Alms attended as a council representative, St. Martin was welcoming and attentive, showing him around and answering all of the questions he had, which according to Alms was quite a few.
Alms graciously thanked St. Martin, before reading a note from fellow Alderperson Randy Morrissette II, who was unable to attend the event.
Morrissette echoed thanks to St. Martin, commending his leadership and friendship.
Shannon Zimmerman, representative for district 30 in the Wisconsin State Assembly, attended St. Martin’s retirement party, honoring him with a plaque on behalf of the legislature.
Zimmerman recounted a conversation with St. Martin, where he was asking for nominations for the state’s annual first responder of the year recognition.
St. Martin didn’t hesitate to say “I’ve got your guy,” providing former chief Jim Frye’s name, who has been a part of the Hudson Police Department since 1979.
This, Zimmerman said, is what makes it so apparent that St. Martin is on the team, not just the leader of one.
Chair of the Police and Fire Commission Paul Adams and Lieutenant Jason Muenich of the Hudson Police Department followed Zimmerman and Alms with many thanks of their own.
Regardless of the number of times or the different ways in which you ask St. Martin, what has made his career so successful or how he’s achieved what he has, he always gives recognition, in large part, to the team he has been surrounded by at the fire department.
After spending decades in the career field, St. Martin came to Hudson from St. Paul in 2014.
Not knowing exactly what to expect, he was pleasantly surprised.
“I was surprised all the way around about the quality of the department and the training,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate that I could be surrounded by great people… they really are the backbone of the department.”
Though he isn’t exactly sure what is next, St. Martin anticipates he will get a “job doing something,” though it is unlikely to be immediately returning to fire service.
“It’s a good time for a transition for someone else to come in,” he said.
As St. Martin took the microphone after hearing from Alms, Zimmerman, Adams and Muenich, he began to get emotional. His legacy at the station and in the community will be that of gracious leadership and the utmost devotion to fire service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.