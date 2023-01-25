Barthman and Fontenot

Hudson Fire Department member Tom Barthman shakes hands with Marathon Refinery General Manager Austin Fontenot. Also picture: Hudson Fire Chief Drew Spielman. 

The Hudson Fire Department was presented $3,900 on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to assist in the purchase of hearing protection and radio headsets for the fire boat. 

The department applied for the grant through Marathon Petroleum Corporation, which aims to invest in the community near the refinery, located in St. Paul Park, and assists in the efficacy of local government and programs.

HFD and Marathon

Josh Mallonee, refinery human resource manager; Tom Barthman, Hudson Fire Department member; Chief of the Hudson Fire Department Drew Spielman; Austin Fontenot, refinery general manager; and Refinery Fire Chief John Wright. 

Public safety is one of the avenues in which they fulfill that goal.  

In the spring of 2022, the department put their new fire boat in the water. This year, they’re hoping to expand the efficiency of the vessel with headsets. 

With four marinas within five miles of Hudson, it’s essential the department have a solid system in place for not only fire prevention or spill response on the water, but rescue as well. 

Hudson fire boat

The Hudson Fire Department will use the recent grant it received to purchase equipment for its year-old boat. 

The Hudson Fire Department has a “mutual aid” relationship with surrounding departments, especially in the St. Croix and Washington counties, member of the Hudson Fire Department Health and Safety Officer Tom Barthman said. This boat and the communication systems aboard it will assist not only in response for Hudsonites, but for those within miles along the river. 

When the motor and the hose are underway, the noise makes it nearly impossible to communicate without headsets. Currently, the fire rigs are equipped with them, and now, thanks to the Marathon grant, the boat will be, too.

