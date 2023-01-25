The Hudson Fire Department was presented $3,900 on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to assist in the purchase of hearing protection and radio headsets for the fire boat.
The department applied for the grant through Marathon Petroleum Corporation, which aims to invest in the community near the refinery, located in St. Paul Park, and assists in the efficacy of local government and programs.
Public safety is one of the avenues in which they fulfill that goal.
In the spring of 2022, the department put their new fire boat in the water. This year, they’re hoping to expand the efficiency of the vessel with headsets.
With four marinas within five miles of Hudson, it’s essential the department have a solid system in place for not only fire prevention or spill response on the water, but rescue as well.
The Hudson Fire Department has a “mutual aid” relationship with surrounding departments, especially in the St. Croix and Washington counties, member of the Hudson Fire Department Health and Safety Officer Tom Barthman said. This boat and the communication systems aboard it will assist not only in response for Hudsonites, but for those within miles along the river.
When the motor and the hose are underway, the noise makes it nearly impossible to communicate without headsets. Currently, the fire rigs are equipped with them, and now, thanks to the Marathon grant, the boat will be, too.
