The Hudson Fire Department will celebrate 150 years of service on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festive day will consist of a fun run, bean bag tournament, truck displays and refreshments.
The department started after several fires that took place from 1866 to 1872, the ongoing issue led people to organize an official institution. On April 3, 1873 the HFD was created and located on Walnut Street.
The department currently has 44 members, most of which are volunteers. The full time staff are the fire chief, fire inspector and administrative assistant.
Since the department’s beginning, the role of the fire fighter has grown tremendously, Tom Zeuli, HFD member since 1978, said.
From first responder, to water rescue to CPR certification, the responsibilities of a firefighter seemingly continues to expand.
For members like Zueli and Jim Frye, the priorities for when they joined in the late 1970’s has also shifted for the better.
“The safety of a firefighter is more of a concern and priority,” Zeuli said.
Proper protection gear, equipment and overall understanding of how materials can impact these volunteers' physical health are all in use when these members are on duty.
Despite the changes within their 40 years of experience, they all share a desire to give back to their community.
Frye’s father and uncle were in this department, so Frye took it upon himself to carry on this generational devotion.
“[I had this] desire to give back,” Frye said.
“[I wanted] to be a part of a team, this huge brotherhood and sisterhood,” Frank Halvorson, member of HFD since 1999, said.
Similar to Frye, Halvorson’s father and grandfather were firefighters and Halvorson wanted to replicate the work of his childhood heroes.
While the HFD holds influence among Hudson locals, the department also has international influence.
Dag Selander moved to Hudson from his home in Norway in 1986 and wanted to serve his newest community. In 1999 Selander joined the HFD to fulfill that wish.
[It’s] definitely a commitment, but we are a good example,” Selander said. “We are a winning team.”
Despite the group's dedication to their responsibilities and community, they all admittedly discussed the department’s struggles.
“Funding is a huge task and struggle,” Selander said.
[There needs to be] more education,” Zeuli added.
Funding for equipment, gear and necessities are continuously in demand.
“Things cost money and we need to do our job,” Drew Spielman, the HFD Fire Chief, said.
Applying for grants and informing local government on the needs of the department are ways that the HFD keeps its doors open.
As for education, fire safety will always be an item on their to-do list. Offering presentations at schools of all levels, day care centers and more are ways they fulfill their priorities of safety.
“[There also] needs to be more public education on what we do and what we need to do our job,” Selander said.
The group recalled times when people have refused to pull over for fire emergency services or when people were unaware how to react in such urgent situations.
Public awareness and accessible education will continue to be a prime concern.
Overall, with warts and all, Spielman commends the department for their unwavering enthusiasm.
“It’s pretty amazing,” he said. “That we continue to uphold this tradition of upholding this service to the community.”
