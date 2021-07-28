Hudson Fire Department was on the scene late afternoon July 28, 2021, after a gas leak was reported.

They closed off the Second Street from Walnut Street to Coulee Road, and made certain everyone was safe.

Hudson Police advised residents to avoid the area in a Facebook post. 

The cause of the leak was under investigation. There were no reports of any illnesses or injuries.

