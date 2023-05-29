On Memorial Day, May 29, VFW Post 2115 hosted a memorial for fallen service members at Willow River Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
VFW Post 2115, the color guard, Hudson High School band, Boy Scout Troop 140 and Hudson Ambassadors facilitated a beautiful ceremony, where the Hudson community gathered to honor those who gave their lives for this country.
Crowds amassed in Willow River Cemetery to commemorate Memorial Day
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.
Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
