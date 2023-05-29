Flag is raised over Willow River Cemetery

Hudson gathers to remember those who gave their lives on Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, May 29, VFW Post 2115 hosted a memorial for fallen service members at Willow River Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. 

VFW Post 2115, the color guard, Hudson High School band, Boy Scout Troop 140 and Hudson Ambassadors facilitated a beautiful ceremony, where the Hudson community gathered to honor those who gave their lives for this country.

Memorial Day ceremony at Willow River Cemetery

One word echoed throughout – remember. 

Officers of Post 2115 reminded the public to remember those who did not make it home, including those missing in action, prisoners of war, and those buried on foreign soil. 

Congregated on Memorial Day, Hudson remembered those, within its own community and throughout the country, who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony was preceded by an observation at St. Patrick’s Cemetery and followed by observations at Evergreen and Lakeview cemeteries. 

 

