The Hudson School Board spent nearly the entirety of the two and a half hour regular meeting Monday night listening to comments and discussing the procedure surrounding gender identity in the Hudson School District.
The more the board discussed it, the clearer the complexity of the issue became.
Students, parents and community member have expressed numerous concerns about the district’s direction in handling transgender and gender nonconforming students requesting the use of a different names or pronouns than legally assigned to them.
The one thing the board did clear the air on was the miscommunication or misinterpretation of the original direction from school administration.
The intent was “not to force ‘out’ kids,” Superintendent Nick Ouellette said, meaning it was not the administration’s intention to inform parents of a child’s gender identity prior to receiving consent from the student to do so.
At the board’s Monday, Dec. 12, regular meeting, they took this issue up in writing in an attempt to put concerns at ease and navigate a way forward in these types of situations.
“The issue of gender identity is sensitive and important to many students and families. While supporting gender-nonconforming students, we will adhere to the following guidelines,” the document states.
It outlines that students who express an interest in using a name or pronoun(s) to align with their gender identity, other than what is recognized on district or legal paper, will work with counselors to help “develop the skills and readiness to speak to their family about their wishes.”
It says the district will continue to use the name provided by the family in the student information system until parental consent is given to change it.
The biggest and most apparent concern voiced to the board by numerous public commenters over the last few months, including over a dozen at Monday’s meeting, has been that of outing a child to parents, potentially creating or encouraging hostile home environments.
The procedure referenced was not one approved by the board, but rather a miscommunication of a direction sent to staff by district administration on Sept. 1, 2022.
It stated, “As you’re working to get to know your students and build meaningful relationships, we are not going to directly ask about preferred pronouns. Instead, you may ask a question such as “is there anything else you want me to know to assure that you feel safe and welcome in this classroom?”
This statement held true in the presented procedure on Dec. 12.
“We will not engage in classroom or school-based practices that require all students to share their preferred pronouns including surveys, questionnaires or verbal sharing. Teachers, specialists and administrators are free to share their own preferred pronouns with students. Additionally, these professionals can ask questions such as, ‘Is there anything I should know to make sure you feel safe, welcome, and respected in this classroom?’” it reads.
At the end of the procedural document, it states, “The district will continue to monitor the legal developments related to this issue in order to ensure compliance with the law as it continues to evolve.”
Some of the more than dozen speakers on this matter at the Dec. 12 meeting were current students and recent graduates of Hudson High School.
“I’m the actual living proof of a senior in high school who had to deal with this,” a student said. The student came out to their parents on what they felt to be a forced timeline the day they found out about the administration’s directive.
It became apparent as these students spoke about their experiences that the issue was deeper than just a board policy on student’s gender identity, but a deeper issue of systemic bullying, something the board echoed the importance of addressing.
“I think we do a really poor job with taking care of bullying, because it happens and bullies are sneaky,” board member Molly Powers said.
Commenters continued to express to the board the importance of keeping kids safe, both physically and mentally. Research has found that gender affirmation can improve the mental health of gender diverse students.
“LGBTQ youth who found their school to be LGBTQ-affirming reported lower rates of attempting suicide,” the Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people, states.
Each commenter was met with applause of unity from the audience of people sitting behind them. One speaker stood out, as they chose not to speak for the full three minutes allowed by the board.
“What time remaining I will stand in silence in remembrance of the trans and gender diverse humans who have lost their lives because they chose to live authentically and for those who will be taking their life because they feel they would be better off dead rather than trying to live with rejection, isolation, loneliness, bullying and being targeted by politicians, activists, school districts and their own parents pushing a gender based discriminatory action under the guise of parental right.”
Speakers were concerned about the potentially detrimental mental health impacts on students who feel unable to be affirmed in their gender identity at school without sharing that information with their parents.
“I believe we are turning our backs on children without supportive families,” previous candidate for state Assembly Sarah Yacoub said. “To turn our backs on those students is cruel.”
If a student goes to staff, the written procedure suggests that students would be directed to work with a counselor who helps them find tools to share this information with their parents.
“All we’re saying is that this is a big enough issue that we believe parents need to be a part of the decision-making process,” Ouellette said. Just one of the many points of complexity.
Powers expressed that she had done some research into the recommendations of the Department of Public Instruction.
Hudson board members offered up concerns for allowing students to request a change in pronoun or name use at school without alerting parents. They were concerned about teachers potentially and accidently outing their children to their parents.
“For instance, mail may be sent home with a student’s prior and/or legal name, which may not be their affirmed name. If a student is not yet out to their parent(s)/guardian(s), using their prior name in correspondence may be the desirable course of action, although they use a different name amongst peers and educators in school. Educators and staff should work closely with the student to determine what changes are necessary, and where, to ensure their safety and well being.”
It requests working with students one on one to determine the best course of action moving forward, something Treasurer Heather Logelin is in favor of and expressed interest in doing while producing a written document that will direct staff going further.
“I’m not in favor of lying to parents, but I’m first and foremost in favor of supporting our kids,” she said to applause from the audience in front of her.
She put forward a motion to amend the procedure in front of the board to include clearer and more direct language.
“Staff [should] be permitted to use student’s preferred names and pronouns; that the formal names and pronouns in our student information system would be updated only with the involvement of parents; and in a situation like this, staff and counselors would work with and encourage the student to involve their parents but not require it.”
Board member Kate Garza was in disagreement with this direction.
“I will not support lying to parents, and I think that’s what we’re doing if we [pass] this,” she said.
The legalities of the directives continued were one of the three legs on the stool, as Logelin explained it: legality, parental rights and student’s best interest.
Ouellette made it clear that school counselors and staff “do not carry the same patient-doctor confidentiality that you would get in mental health services… that just doesn’t exist… we don’t have the ability to keep things from parents. That is the law.”
The board moved on from the topic, voting to table the motion made by Logelin to add a few clarifying sentences to the memorandum, in hopes of getting something in writing and looked over by legal counsel before taking a vote.
The board is expected to take up the issue at its next regular meeting on Jan. 9.
“We should err on the side of our queer kids rather than adult comfort,” a speaker said. Ultimately, that will be up to the board.
2023-24 school year
The board approved the 2023-24 district calendar. It includes the standard 178 student contact days and 192 staff contract days that the district typically abides by.
Here are a few important dates:
First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.
Fall break: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, through Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
Winter break: Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, through Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Spring break: Monday, March 11, 2024, through Friday, March 15, 2024.
Graduation: Friday, May 25, 2024.
Last day of school: Thursday, May 30, 2024.
Quick hits
Hudson school board elections will be held on April 4. Campaign registration statement and declaration of candidacy must be filed no later than Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. in the office of the school district clerk, 644 Brakke Drive. Should a primary election be necessary, it will be held on Feb. 21. Any more than four candidates that file for election would trigger a primary election. Top four vote-getters would move onto the April election. Treasurer Heather Logelin and clerk Carrie Whitacre have terms that expire in April 2023. Candidates will be announced at the Jan. 9 board meeting.
The board reaffirmed its intention to avoid putting school closures on the ballot in the spring, instead focusing on levies that would support all six elementary schools. Conversations around what those exact intentions are are expected to continue at board workshops and meetings in the coming weeks and months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.