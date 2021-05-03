HUDSON -- Hudson 17-year-old Jordyn Kusche has been named the Princess of America Junior Miss Wisconsin after competing in February this year.
Kusche competed against candidates from all over the region in categories including interview, formal wear and more.
Kusche will now go on to the national pageant in Branson, Missouri this summer.
How did you first get involved in pageants?
About 6 years ago I got a letter in the mail from a pageant system inviting me to open calls. At first, I was a little hesitant because pageants were way out of my comfort zone, and not something I would normally do, but my mom and I talked for a little bit and decided we would go. A couple of months after open calls I got another letter from the same system inviting me to compete at the state level. I had no idea what I was doing, or what to expect but I went. I had so much fun and met a lot of girls from all over the state that I'm still friends with today that I decided to keep going back. After 3 years of competing, I decided I really wanted a title, so I got a coach, worked really hard, and shortly after I came home with a state title.
How do you prepare to compete?
Preparing for a pageant is very similar to preparing for a sports game or meet. The hardest part of preparing is writing a personal introduction and choreographing all of your modeling competitions. Once all of the choreographing is done it's just a matter of practicing and doing it over and over until you cannot do it wrong. In addition to making sure you know your stuff and what you will be doing on stage, you also have to make sure you have all of your wardrobe, and it's all altered (My favorite part of preparation).
What do you enjoy about taking part in pageants?
Besides getting to know girls from all over the state and country, I love how much I've bettered myself and the lifelong skills I have gained. Before pageants I had never spoken on stage or in front of a big group of people, nor have I ever been in an interview before. After competing in multiple pageants for many years, I am able to get in front of a group of people and speak, a lot better than a few years ago. Also, I am able to go into an interview confidently, which will be very helpful later on in my life.
What are you looking forward to as Princess of America Junior Miss Wisconsin?
I am so excited to go to nationals! It is in Branson, Missouri, which I've never been to, but I've heard it's Wisconsin Dells times 10. I also cannot wait to spend more time with my sister queens and meet other girls from the nation. In addition to going to nationals, I am excited for all of the opportunities that I am going to have, like making appearances, growing my platform "Fit & Fierce", but I am most excited to represent Wisconsin in the Princess of America pageant system.
