Despite operating a young business, local entrepreneur Daniel Zeuli brings old-fashioned values of fairness and honesty to his company, offering painting services to the Hudson area.
Daniel, a Hudson class of 2020 graduate, began his painting business, Zeuli Paint, at the beginning of 2022. Between playing football and studying finance at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, he managed to grow his company into a thriving business. Now, his company has three crews of painters with 20 jobs scheduled this year — an amount that has Zeuli Paint booked out for a month.
From his classes, Daniel has applied principles of management and finance to ensure a healthy and sustainable business. But, for Daniel, his company is about values.
Zeuli Paint is a family-owned business that Daniel founded after working with his grandfather Tom Zeuli, an industry veteran with over 40 years of experience in Hudson.
During the COVID-19 lockdown in the spring of 2022, Daniel began to join his grandfather on jobs. While schools may have been closed, Daniel continued learning. Instead of math or science, he learned the art of the trade from his grandfather.
“He taught me everything about the painting industry that I know,” Daniel said.
In his own business venture, he set out to continue to provide a beneficial service to the community reinforced by the values he learned from his grandfather: fair prices, making valuable connections with customers and honesty.
As a manager, Daniel continues to visit homes to provide estimates, but he has another agenda — forming a connection with the customer.
Daniel always tries to find one thing that he can connect with to engage his customers. While this technique may seem to be a hollow attempt at earning their business, Daniel said one of the values of the business is to create a relationship with their customers, one that is more than purely transactional.
By treating their customers like family friends and treating the homes like their own, he believes that his teams can provide a higher level of quality and attention to detail.
Even for painters with years of experience, Daniel acknowledges the difficulties with contracting work like painting, including deadlines and the length of projects.
He estimates that a full exterior repaint could take between three to four days, and the interior could take up to a week. When providing quotes, he tries to be honest about target completion dates. Often, they are able to get to them earlier.
By taking their time, Daniel claims they can do the proper preparatory work, including cleaning surfaces, filling in cracks and holes and completing the proper edging and masking off to ensure quality work that lasts.
Years of classes, work experience and a family legacy have culminated in Zeuli Paint as it operates today.
For aspiring entrepreneurs, Daniel said the “best learning tool is jumping into deep water.” For him, the deep end may mean making mistakes, but he believes those mistakes can be corrected.
Daniel values customer satisfaction and owns his responsibility to make sure each job is done right.
“My job… is to serve people,” Daniel said.
By doing right by people, his business will have the best kind of sales pitch — positive word of mouth and trust in the community.
More information and photos of his work can be found at zeulipaint.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.