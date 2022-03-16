With almost 67,000 YouTube subscribers and almost 90,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, the Minneapolis-based band Yam Haus has already busted out of its small-town Hudson roots.
On Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m., Yam Haus will be representing Minnesota on NBC’s “American Song Contest,” hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.
Composed of Lars Pruitt on lead vocals, Jake Felstow on drums, Zach Beinlich on bass and Seth Blum on guitar, the four have found their unique and contagious alternative pop sound.
Pruitt, Blum, and Beinlich met during their time as Hudson High School students. They later met Felstow who was attending college in Minneapolis.
In 2017, Yam Haus was formed in Minneapolis.
Since then, they’ve vlogged on Youtube, sold out shows across the Midwest, including First Avenue, and played festivals, like Basilica Block Party.
Over the next few weeks, they’ll take on a challenge from the producers of “The Voice” and “Eurovision Song Contest.”
56 artists representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital will compete on the “American Song Contest” to win the country’s vote for the best hit song.
Yam Haus, which stands for “you are me,” will be competing against solo artists, duos, groups and bands, all of whom will have the chance for the show's partner, Atlantic Records, to release their hit song.
Atlantic Records will release original songs featured on the series beginning on Monday. A new batch of songs will be released each week.
“Launching a new series is always a massive undertaking but mounting one that involves producing 56 original songs is a herculean task,” executive producer Audrey Morrissey said in a press release. “We can’t wait for viewers to discover new music from our incredibly talented artists from across the country and help decide America’s next big song.”
