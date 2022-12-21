On Thursday, Dec. 15, Melanie Olson, corporate giving specialist, announced a financial sponsorship of $5,000 to Hudson Grocery Cooperative from the Compeer Financial Rural Feasibility Study Grant Program.
Hudson Grocery Cooperative applied for funds to offset the costs of two studies.
First is the market study to evaluate the sales potential for a proposed food co-op to be located in Hudson, being done by G2G Research Group. It will analyze the demographics and traffic patterns of the market area of the proposed store, looking for ideal sites.
Second is the financial feasibility pro forma, being done by Inside the Numbers. It will create a pro forma business plan, projecting metrics of a store operation. The cost of the studies together is estimated at $16,500.
“The purpose of a cooperative is to contribute to the economic, cultural and social needs of the
owners, customers and surrounding community,” Hudson Grocery Cooperative President Joe Rouleau said. “Cooperatives have a strong commitment to, and a focus on, strengthening the community… The mission is to open a community-owned grocery store that offers diverse food and product choices including organic, sustainable and regionally-sourced options.”
The application said that direct impact will be to the current 875 Hudson Grocery Cooperative member-owners, double that number of general public who choose to shop at the store and an estimated 50 agricultural producers who become vendors of locally-grown food products.
The number of members is expected to at least triple within three years.
Lives touched will be the approximately 83,000 people residing in the market area of the proposed store.
For more information visit hudsongrocery.coop.
