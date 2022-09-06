It has begun time for the Hudson Grocery Cooperative to enter its next stage – finding a location.

In 2012, the Hudson Grocery Cooperative became a legal entity, creating articles of incorporation, bylaws and beginning to recruit owners. Since then, it has been steadily growing. Recently it has had a surge in interest.

The cooperative was set to begin site planning and looking for a store location once it hit 800 owners. It has surpassed that milestone and is forging ahead with these anticipated next steps.

“Shoutout to the community for stepping up,” Hudson Grocery Cooperative Board President Joe Rouleau said.

Harvest Moon Fest The Hudson Grocery Cooperative is hosting its second annual Harvest Moon Fest on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 5-7:30 p.m., at Prospect Park. The main focus of the event is to facilitate participation, collaboration and education to owners of the cooperative and our community as we enter the exciting new phase of planning for opening our store. Enjoy special guest speakers, kids activities, educational activity booth and yard games while enjoying a catered dinner from Smokey Treats Fusion BBQ and mingling with our lovely community. This event is open to anyone interested in learning more about the Hudson Grocery Cooperative, so please think of co-workers, neighbors, friends and family who may be interested in joining the event to learn more about the organization. To RSVP for the event, visit eventbrite.com/e/396199763157 or email HudsonGroceryCoop@gmail.com Want to get involved as a volunteer? Sign by going to signupgenius.com/go/9040F4EA8A82CA0FB6-hgcharvest

For Hudsonites, the goal of this cooperative was and is to invest in the local economy by purchasing local food with knowledge of its quality and how it's grown. This is achieved through investments from locals who see a need for these qualities in the community as well as an opportunity for the cooperatives success.

Cooperatives are made up of a group of shareholders who collaborate to meet a common need through a jointly owned and democratically-controlled association.

Part of that democracy is a board of directors. Currently, the cooperative’s board has nine seats, five of which are filled. Rouleau and his fellow members are seeking folks with various skill sets to join in contributing to the future of the cooperative for three year terms. To apply for a board seat, one must be an owner in the cooperative.

For $80, shareholders become a lifetime member of the grocery cooperative, with one vote on decision making. Ownership is open to anyone interested and the cooperative is nearing fruition.

Over the next few months, a market feasibility study will be conducted to address the local storefront options, size, etc.

The last two phases will be quick to follow. At 1,000 owners, a capital campaign to secure funding will be conducted followed by the opening of a store front, which will onboard paid staff.

Reaching that benchmark creates a base of owner shoppers demonstrating a commitment to potential lenders. It proves a base of shoppers will utilize a storefront. People have to buy things for a store to be successful.

Though owners will receive benefits, all community members will be welcome to shop at the cooperative once it opens a location.