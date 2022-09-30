It is nearly impossible to count on one hand the number of ways Eric Tostrud has been working to support people with Parkinson's and research for a cure.
He has a photo from the exact moment he came up with the idea for Peloton 4 Parkinson's, an annual, all-day stationary bike riding event that raises funds for local people with Parkinson’s.
He comes by his drive honestly. Tostrud lost his mom to the disease in 2019, one week before the first fundraiser.
Over the years, Peloton4Parkinsons has changed.
The first time Tostrud hosted the event it was just him and his stationary bike set up in his garage with a few friends. Since the first ride in 2015, Tostrud has opened a gym, The Zone in Hudson, and what used to be just him on the bike all day, has grown to nearly 45 annual, all-day bikers.
Last year, Peloton4Parkinsons raised $110,000.
The new fundraising goal is double what last year raised – $250,000.
Even with Peloton4Parkinsons exploding in successes, Tostrud didn’t stop there.
He opened The Zone after teaching exercise classes out of the same garage gym that he started Peloton4Parkinsons. Now, mixed in with classes you’d expect to see on the schedule, Tostrud teaches Rock Steady Boxing programs.
Rock Steady Boxing is a nonprofit that offers a non-combat boxing program designed exclusively for people with Parkinson’s. Participants are offered an opportunity not only to take advantage of the exercises designed for them and their circumstances but also to build a community of support and understanding.
It was one of the class participants, the first one who signed up for The Zone’s Rock Steady class, that gave Tostrud another idea.
After Tostrud and his wife bought last-minute tickets to see Elton John in the Twin Cities last spring, one of the boxers expressed how he would have loved to attend an Elton John concert, had he known about it.
That's when another lightbulb went off in Tostrud’s head. DopaDream was born – a smaller scale, Parkinson's-oriented version of the well-known Make-A-Wish foundation.
The name “DopaDream” comes from one of the implications of Parkinson’s – a lack of dopamine.
“Dopamine is a neurotransmitter made in your brain. It plays a role as a ‘reward center’ and in many body functions, including memory, movement, motivation, mood, attention and more. High or low dopamine levels are associated with diseases including Parkinson’s disease, restless legs syndrome and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder,” states Cleveland Clinic.
Tostrud gives full credit to his wife, Sarah for coming up with the clever name.
She’s “really good at taking my crazy ideas and giving them form and a name,” he said.
“Studies have shown that symptoms of Parkinson's develop in patients with an 80 percent or greater loss of dopamine-producing cells in the substantia nigra,” the American Association for Neurological Surgeons states. “Normally, dopamine operates in a delicate balance with other neurotransmitters to help coordinate the millions of nerve and muscle cells involved in movement.”
On April 2, Tostrud presented Jeff Lee of New Richmond, with the first DopaDream gift – tickets to see Elton John on tour in Milwaukee.
Lee, who has been a fan of Elton John since the ‘70s, had never had the chance to see him live in concert. This year was announced as Elton John's last concert tour, so Tostrud moved quickly.
He put out a list on Facebook and in no time had donations to pay for Lee’s breakfast, dinner, gas, beers at the concert and even a concert T-shirt.
“We have a really great support system with our gym and people who do our Peloton4Parkinsons ride,” Tostrud said.
The goal is to do one, if not two, DopaDreams a year. The only requirements to be a recipient, other than having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, is for participants to have attended at least 50 Rock Steady classes.
Right now, The Zone charges for the Rock Steady classes, but hopes that the charity, Peloton4Parkinsons, will grow big enough one day that those classes will either be free of charge or supplemented by scholarships.
If you thought the generosity might end there, you’d be sorely mistaken.
The New York City marathon is on the horizon for 18 Peloton4Parkinsons supporters and lovers of The Zone.
For some of the runners, this isn’t their first time running through all five of New York City’s boroughs. Last year, eight Pelaton4Parkinsons supporters made the trek out east to run with Team Fox, a community fundraising program which is part of the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Team members worldwide have been using their passions and interests to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson's research. One of those outlets is running marathons.
As of Sept. 20, the Peloton4Parkinsons team had raised $55,568.96 of its $70,000 goal for Team Fox.
“We’re not doing it for the time, we’re doing it for the cause,” Tostrud continued.
Some of the participants don’t plan on running it at all, but rather walking the 26.2 miles through the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island.
“Never in a million years did I ever think I’d be running a marathon,” Kelly Mills, one of the new marathoners, said. “I’ve never been a runner in my life. I maybe did hurdles in high school.”
The team has been on a training schedule, holding each other accountable for making progress, whether it’s walking or running a given distance.
Whether they know someone with Parkinson’s or not, the team is all in it for the camaraderie and the cause.
The training schedule has turned out to be fun for many of those involved, whether they have a history of running or not.
“My theory … is to have one day of pain and discomfort versus four months of pain and discomfort,” Tostrud said about the training schedule leading up to marathon day.
“The group who did it last year and really most of the group who’s doing it this year, we’re not marathoners.”
Though he and maybe a couple other participants have done marathons previously, “it’s not a bunch of runners,” he said.
Each runner comes with a different story, whether it includes someone with Parkinson's or just an admiration for Tostrud’s passion to support a cure.
When Mallory Boucher finished running her first marathon last summer, her dad made a comment to her about checking running a marathon off his bucket list. In 2018, Boucher’s dad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.
Boucher found out that Peloton4Parkinsons was putting together a team to run in New York City again this year, so she pushed her dad to do it with her.
On Sunday, Nov. 6, Boucher, her dad and the rest of Team Fox will unite in the Big Apple to run (or walk) for a cause.
(1) comment
Thank you so much for writing this great article and helping to get the word out about what we do at Rocksteady Boxing & Peloton4Parkinsons. We have an open house/information event coming up on October 15th at The Zone: Boxing, Brunch & Brains! Please feel free to contact me for more info at Eric@Peloton4Parkinsons.com Thank you!
