HUDSON — One Hudson team was among more than 200 teams from around the country competing at the National Academic Quiz Tournament national competition.
The five-person team, made up of Emily Dress, Ayush Bhakta, Graham Close, Aaron Marchand and Dylan Sias, went 3-5 in the first round on May 29, finishing a season that had looked different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quiz bowl is a mix of individual and team competitions, with some questions being answered on their own and others are open to discussion.
“It really is a lot of teamwork, as well as having to have these kids have a lot of individual knowledge,” coach Roberta Naujok said. “It’s really interesting to see how the teams mesh together, and you get individual niches of knowledge blended together to form these really well-rounded teams.”
The competition questions cover a large range of topics, including math, science, history, current events, politics, music, art, literature, world cultures, sports, pop culture and more.
This year all of the tournaments were held virtually over video calls.
The convenience aspect was nice, Naujok said, as the virtual tournaments eliminated travel.
“However it cuts down on the team building, the camaraderie of the season where you’d normally spend all day together doing stuff,” she said. “So that was a little different.”
They had a strong team, Naujok said, with returning upperclassmen as well as a strong group of freshmen.
“They were outstanding,” she said. “And I would have to say that with the experience of our upperclassmen and the brains of this incoming freshmen class, we had a really great season together and next year ought to be amazing.”
Overall Naujok said they had a good season.
“These guys always fought hard at the competition,” she said.
As coach Naujok loves the enthusiasm of the kids. Quiz bowl meets for practice every week, beginning around the second week of school and lasts most of the year into the last week of May.
“It’s always fun,” she said. “These guys get very competitively nerdy. They will jump on the answers they know about, screaming the answers out. It’s fun.”
Not only are they enthusiastic, but they also represent Hudson well, Naujok said.
“They are always courteous as students and to their competitors, they always interact very well with their opponents at a match and I’m always very proud of how they represent us,” she said.
