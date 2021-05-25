HUDSON — With its strong finish at the Minnesota High School Quiz Bowl League, the Hudson High School quiz bowl team will now play on a national stage.
On Saturday, May 29, the team will represent their school in the 224-team National Academic Quiz Tournaments' High School National Championship Tournament.
This will be the 22nd edition of the HSNCT, according to a news release. The 2020 championships were not held due to the COVID-19 outbreak. All of this year's NAQT championship tournaments will be held online through videoconferences.
Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture.
The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.
Hudson has attended the High School National Championship Tournament six times before. Most recently, in 2018, the team finished 3-7.
The team comes in with some nationals experience: Emily Dress played the 2018 High School National Championship Tournament in Atlanta, Georgia.
The team will be captained by Emily Dress, who will be joined by Ayush Bhakta, Graham Close, Aaron Marchand, and Dylan Sias. The team will be coached by Roberta Naujok.
Tournament results will be updated throughout the two days of competition at http://www.naqt.com/go/stats/11802 so everyone can follow along and see how the team does. Supporters can also follow #hsnct on Twitter.
