The talent that walks the halls of Hudson High School will return to the stage with a unique adaptation of the musical ‘Cinderella,’ on Friday, Nov. 4.
It’s not all glass slippers, blind love and evil stepsisters. It’s not about the poor girl who happens to fall into the arms of a prince.
“It’s not the blue dress Cinderella,” senior Heather Derrick said.
Instead, it’s a story of growth, relationships and choices.
Derrick plays Ella, becoming “Cinderella” only at the end, opposite sophomore Silas Heisler, who plays Topher, or Prince Chirstopher.
The two spend their stage time finding themselves while finding each other, among a number of other under stories and musical numbers.
The classic characters, like the fairy godmother (Ava Prissel), the stepmother (Olivia Grand), and stepsisters (Libby Huber and Allie Dzioba) are met with new characters, not found in the Disney classic, like Lord Pinkleton (Owen Olson).
Derrick is particularly excited for the audience to see some of the heartfelt moments between her character, Ella, and Prissel’s character, the fairy godmother.
“There’s not a single role that will be underwhelming,” Heisler said about his fellow castmates.
The cast of 48 and crew of 32, with a student orchestra, make the production team and have slowly been putting together the pieces of the show.
“When you’re selecting a show, you always have to look at who you would have and what will feature their talent, and so this definitely does that,” director Ryan DeLaCroix said.
Since September, the team has been rehearsing and they’ll open on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. The cast has been putting in the hours to make their show spectacular. From three hour rehearsals after school, to 14 hour weekends and full days of tech rehearsals, they’ve put everything they’ve got into the show.
Shows will continue at the Hudson High School auditorium:
Saturday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13, 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth and can be purchased at the door or online.
The fairytale magic doesn’t have to end there. All the princes and princesses of the land are invited to join Cinderella and friends for an afternoon of tea and activities on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at the high school. Participants will be invited to decorate a crown and take a photo with Cinderella and her friends. They’ll also receive a signed poster from the cast and crew.
Come dressed to meet the royalty. Cost is $15 per child and the child must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be purchased online. Tea with the princess does not include a ticket to the show.
