Tis the season for holiday parking. During this time, Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, you can park your vehicle for up to three hours, free. After the three hours is up, you will be required to pay for additional time.
When you park downtown, you will not need to register your license plate for the first three hours at a pay station. The only time you need to approach the pay station or use the Passport application is if you will be staying longer than the three free hours.
Parking will be enforced Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s are free, as well as Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
Parking permits will still be active and you will still be required to park in the designated lots. Senior parking permit holders receive three free hours with permits. Extending a parking session longer will require payment. Handicap parking will be free and will not be required to pay for extra time past three hours.
