Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m., through Monday, Jan. 2 , 2023 until 10 a.m., holiday parking will commence.
During this time, downtown drivers can park vehicles for up to three hours free, after which they will be required to pay for additional time. Holiday parking allows residents and visitors to come downtown and shop for the holidays while supporting local businesses.
During the three free hours, parkers do not need to register license plates. If parking longer than three hours, pay station or Passport app use will be required.
Parking will be enforced Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays are free as well as Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1, 2023.
Parking permits for downtown will be honored.
Senior parking permit holders receive three hours free with their permits, if you want to extend your parking longer, then you will have to pay for your parking session. Those with handicap parking will be able to park for free. They are asked to respect the three hour parking rule, but will not be required to pay for extra time.
