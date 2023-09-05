The Hudson Home and Garden club recently released their 2024 Hudson area calendar and notecards. The items feature photographs of the Hudson area from local photographers and are available for purchase at nearby businesses.
Some of which include
Angel’s Pet World
Chapter2Books
County Market
Fresh and Natural
Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks
Grand Fete
Hudson Area Joint Library
Hudson Flower Shop
Hudson Optical
Kudos
Micklesens
Octagon House
The photographs had to be submitted by Aug. 1, where the club’s photography and sales committee then selected their 12 finalists.
The $15 calendar and notecards are one of the organization’s largest fundraisers. All of the proceeds go directly to the club’s monthly programs, public grants and beautification projects.
Some of their projects include planting and maintaining gardens at the Hudson Area Public Library, cleaning up Lakefront Park for Earth Day and giving local grants that align with their mission of environmental care and public service every year for up to $3,000.
Currently, for 2023, a handful of their monthly programs consisted hosting speakers like Dr. Mark Seeley, a climatologist that discussed climate change and its impact on gardening, a trip to the Carpenter Nature Center and discussing what’s new in plants.
The club’s president, Nancy Toll, joined the club in 2017 to join the “vibrant, growing community.”
The organization currently has 72 members and are looking to expand with members who want to see their community and environment thrive.
