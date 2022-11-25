Health care can be expensive and for some, the difference of one $30 prescription can mean a lot.
Hudson Hospital Foundation’s Good Samaritan fund bridges the gap for its patients and their health care.
HealthPartners' Hudson Hospital and Clinic is a nonprofit organization with the goal of providing well-rounded care. The foundation, a separate entity, is a direct support network of those endeavors.
Inspired by staff that wanted to go the extra mile to meet their patients' needs, not just in the clinic, the Good Samaritan fund contributes to immediate needs of prescriptions, medical supplies, food, clothing and more.
“The fund started because the staff here saw people who needed things and they wanted to supply them,” Tessa Boury, director of the Hudson Hospital Foundation, said. “This is a vehicle that was started by employees wanting to meet the needs of their patients that were critical.”
It wouldn’t be considered ethical for a physician to pay for the prescription of a patient directly, so the Good Samaritan fund is a way for them to do that.
“Our employees are some of the biggest donors,” Boury said.
Andrew Harrington might be ringing up a prescription at the pharmacy when it becomes clear a patient may not be able to pay for it, with or without insurance.
As a pharmacist, Harrington is able to use the fund at his discretion, reporting back every few months to the foundation on how much and where the money was spent.
“I made his week by giving him some pills,” Harrington said about one of the scenarios where the Good Samaritan fund paid for a patient's necessary medication. Some mental health medication, insulin and other medication are not particularly optional for a person's overall health. Gone without taking and the consequences for a patient could be detrimental.
“It keeps them from falling through the cracks,” Harrington said.
The goal is to keep the annual support of each patient in need to under $350, but that’s not a hard number.
Some patients need to utilize the fund just once for a $40 taxi ride to their clinic appointment, whereas another might require $300 for an insulin prescription.
The goal is to meet an immediate need with the goal of finding longer term solutions without the burden of that immediate issue, like food insecurity, lack of proper clothing or putting off an appointment for lack of transportation.
Hospital and clinic staff work with a network of organizations in the community to continue to find well-rounded support for the people in the community.
Though referrals to community organizations, like Operation Help or the Hudson Backpack and Food Program are free and always available, the fund is only used when deemed necessary for those who present an authentic need. Sometimes it is just a matter of helping set up someone’s insurance.
Boury recounted a time when she got a call about a homeless patient that had been admitted and did not have any clothes to be discharged in.
“$117 later… and that person has dignity and safety and care, and that’s because of donors,” Boury said.
The Hudson Hospital Foundation raised about $58,000 to benefit its Good Samaritan fund on Nov. 4 at its first, hopefully annual, Great Hudson Dessert Dash. The event, hosted at Tattersall Distilling and Event Center in River Falls, featured donated dessert items up for grabs. Tables put up bids and the table with the highest bid got to choose first, but had to hurry because the next table was right on their tails.
There was more than dessert, though it was a great hit. Dinner was served and an online silent auction hosted, too.
All of the leftovers from the dessert dash were brought to Salvation Army’s Grace Place in New Richmond, a homeless shelter.
The Good Samaritan Fund was used over 170 times over the last year, so on average about every two days.
This fund is just one of the many ways the Hudson Hospital Foundation supports the nonprofit hospital and clinic and the people of the Hudson area.
