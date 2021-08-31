The city of Hudson is inviting community members and anyone interested in the proposed “2040 Comprehensive Plan” to attend the Sept. 22nd Public Information Open House, according to a news release.
The open house is noon to 2 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. at the Hudson Fire Hall, 2121 Ward Avenue, Hudson, WI 54016.
Recommended Future Land Use Map revisions and updates will be on display as well as Vision Boards featuring the community’s proposed Values and Vision statement and the Plan’s Goals, Objectives and Policies. Members of City staff and the consultant team of Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH) will be present to discuss recommended changes and solicit feedback from attendees.
The City of Hudson’s Future Land Use Map is incredibly important in that all future development within the city is guided by it. This Future Land Use Map is adopted by the City's Planning Commission and Common Council as a guide for growth over the next 20 years. In addition to development, future zoning changes are also based upon this Future Land Use Map.
The City's Future Land Use Map also plays a role in shaping the development of future transportation and utility networks. The City's roadway, water utility, sanitary sewer utility, and other infrastructure networks are based on the type of land uses that occur. Planning ahead and identifying where and which land uses are developed will help Hudson grow in an organized and cost-effective manner.
According to Brea Grace, SEH Project Manager, “The residents of the City of Hudson shaped the community values and vision that are the foundation for this plan. The vision of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan represents the voice of the Hudson community. Throughout a two-year planning process, hundreds of community members shared their unique perspectives on what makes Hudson a great place. Community members also shared how Hudson can evolve to be even better to retain residents, attract employers and visitors.”
Listening to the community took on many forms: public meetings, a workshop, a community survey, talking with Hudson residents and visitors and a community event, and online engagement activities. According to Tiffany Weiss, Hudson’s Associate City Planner, “The Open House on September 22nd provides dedicated time and the opportunity for residents, business owners, and employees to step back, think about Hudson’s future and how land uses should be developing in the next 10-20 years. We would like public feedback on the draft Recommended Future Land Use Map and draft “City of Hudson 2040 Comprehensive Plan.” People are welcome to stop by any time during the Open House and share their thoughts on Hudson’s future.”
Comprehensive Plan updates are required by State Statutes once every 10 years. This allows municipalities to reevaluate current conditions and to project a desired future for the community. Implementation tools such as zoning and subdivision regulations are then updated to ensure that the outcomes of city regulations match the community's desired future.
You can view a copy of the draft Hudson 2040 Comprehensive Plan and Recommended Future Land Use Map on the Project Website at: https://www.hudsoncomprehensiveplan.com/documents A paper copy is available for review at City Hall during the hours of 8:00 am and 2:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday and at the Hudson Public Library. If you are not able to attend, please share your comments through a survey posted on the project website at: https://www.hudsoncomprehensiveplan.com/surveys
Questions about this project may be directed to: Tiffany Weiss, Associate City Planner, City of Hudson, (715) 386-4776 (ext 161), tweiss@hudsonwi.gov or Brea Grace, Project Manager, SEH, (608) 977-0002, bgrace@sehinc.com.
