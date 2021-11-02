Hudson Hot Air Affair announces its 2022 event theme of “S’Mores and More, Balloons Galore” for its 33rd annual celebration on Feb. 4-6, 2022. Known as the premier hot air balloon rally and winter festival in the Midwest, this fun, family-friendly community event is presented by WESTconsin Credit Union and supported by hundreds of sponsors, partners and volunteers.
The camping theme will be observed throughout the Hot Air Affair weekend. Start at the Torchlight Parade on Friday night with pilots and parade units sporting a camping theme. There will be fireworks after the parade. Plans are underway to bring over 30 hot air balloons to Hudson for mass ascensions and other ballooning events on Saturday and Sunday (weather permitting). You can expect some interesting costumes for the smoosh board competition and the popular Moon Glow/Field of Fire will be back on Saturday evening.
Other returning annual favorites include the marketplace and craft fair, food drive, geocaching, pancake breakfast, kite flying, ice carving, nature programs, bingo, pet costume contest, Taste of Hot Air Affair fundraiser and so much more.
Hudson Hot Air Affair is currently seeking additional sponsors for the 2022 event with early bird deadline of Nov. 15. Our sponsors have been the foundation for Hot Air Affair’s success over the years. Consider promoting your business and supporting this event by becoming a sponsor.
Hudson Hot Air Affair, Inc. is a Wisconsin not-for-profit corporation and this major event is run entirely by volunteers. We invite you to join the Hot Air Affair Committee. For more information about becoming a sponsor or joining the planning committee and becoming part of this fun focused, community-oriented event, please contact Michelle Webb at 612-423-0177.
Learn about the Hot Air Affair at HudsonHotAirAffair.com or visit Facebook or Instagram for the latest announcements and details.
