A move by Hudson Mayor Rich O’Connor to remove an agenda item from the council docket in September sparked an investigation which concluded no wrongdoing by the mayor.
The Common Council was scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on the expansion of the St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Road in Hudson.
Quietly, an investigation was pursued as to the intentions and consequences of this action, ultimately not leading to the pursuing of any charges.
The mayor’s understanding was that the investigation request was a result of suspicion about his decisions about funding the Hudson Area Public Library. Over the last year, the city of Hudson has been working with the county and former library partner municipalities to resurrect library funding in full. O’Connor has been a leader in this attempt and vocalized his requests and feelings in full to the county board.
“I am aware that there was an investigation that was based on county board member complaints about my decisions made in support of funding for the Hudson Public Library,” he said. “While I was extremely disappointed to learn that this political disagreement about funding for the library led to a complaint to law enforcement, I am grateful to know that the special prosecutor concluded that my decisions were consistent with my duties and there was no evidence of wrongdoing.”
Polk County District Attorney Jeffery Kemp wrote that he did not “see any evidence of a crime committed” in his “no charge” statement to the county and city.
The statute Kemp dissected was that of “misconduct in public office; any public officer or public employee who does any of the following is guilty of a Class I felony.”
Actions include, in summary,
Intentionally failing to perform duties required by law.
Knowingly overstepping lawful authority.
Exercising discretionary power inconsistent with a person's employment status with intent to obtain a dishonest advantage.
Intentionally falsifying documents.
Soliciting or accepting solicitations of value outside of the law.
“Mr. O’Connor’s choice to remove an agenda item falls within his discretion as mayor,” Kemp wrote. “There is no evidence that the removal of the agenda item was done with intent to gain a dishonest advantage for himself or another, nor did he receive anything of value.”
The placement of the item on subsequent agendas further supported the district attorney’s decision.
The Hudson Common Council took up the conversation about the government center at the Oct. 3 meeting.
“It is my opinion that the state would not meet its burden of proof beyond reasonable doubt on a criminal charge in this matter,” he continued.
This investigation was sent by the St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson to Polk County after Anderson determined he was too close to the parties involved, Kemp said.
“I took it because he’s done some for me… we tend to help each other out,” he said.
Though he didn’t have an exact estimate for how long the investigation took, Kemp said “we try to do these things in as timely a manner as possible.”
Despite being the subject of a legal investigation, the mayor made one thing clear.
“Please know that this incident will not dissuade me from continuing to be a strong advocate for the Hudson Area Library based on my long-held belief that it is an important asset of our community,” he said.
